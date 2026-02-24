AI tool OpenClaw wipes the inbox of Meta's AI Alignment director despite repeated commands to stop — executive had to manually terminate the AI to stop the bot from continuing to erase data

News
By published

It's almost like we could all see this one coming.

OpenClaw logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hype around OpenClaw is at a fever pitch. The open-source AI agent that can be wired to a number of services is indirectly responsible for shortages of Mac Mini computers as more techies get on the bandwagon and let the bot loose on their numerous services. As with any LLM, though, things can and will go seriously wrong at some point, as Summer Yue, Meta Superintelligence Labs' Director of Alignment found out the hard way.

Like many other enthusiasts, Yue had a setup with a Mac Mini and OpenClaw running on it for various tasks. In the middle of having Claw archive old email from some accounts, she also asked to "check this inbox too and suggest what you would archive or delete, don't action until I tell you to." (sic; emphasis ours). Claw eventually started wiping that entire inbox, which happened to be personal e-mail.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.