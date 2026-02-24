Anthropic's new AI tool can write 67-year-old COBOL code, which sends 115-year-old IBM's stock tumbling by 13% — IBM stock has worst day in 26 years, down 25% MoM and counting

Ancient language is still the bread-and-butter of mainframe systems

Mainframe
What do airlines, banks, and insurance companies have in common? Besides being an absolute pain to deal with, they all rely on COBOL and IBM mainframe computers as core infrastructure. The computing giant's stranglehold over those markets may finally begin to crack, though. Anthropic has announced COBOL-specific functionality for its Claude AI bot, and IBM's investors responded with a resounding 13% drop in stock prices.

Anthropic published its ideas in a blog post, and the company seems to know its target market quite well. There's a Code Modernization Playbook available for download, and existing YouTube videos letting Claude Code loose on a COBOL illustrate the concept. Mixing "COBOL," "AI bot," and "YouTube" in the same sentence is utterly anathema to common logic... and yet here we are.

The situation doesn't just revolve around IBM's monopoly, though. Most well-versed COBOL programmers are retiring and dying, making their skills rarer and more expensive. The COBOL systems invariably run business-critical operations that cannot afford any downtime whatsoever, and are chock-full of proprietary data formats and business logic that is not documented, and understood only by a few greybeards — if at all.

