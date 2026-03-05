OpenAI building GitHub alternative after frequent platform outages and disruptions — a public OpenAI code repository would directly compete with one of its biggest investors

The project could eventually be sold to customers and would put OpenAI in direct competition with one of its biggest investors.

GitHub
(Image credit: Getty Images)

OpenAI is developing its own code repository platform as an alternative to Microsoft's GitHub, according to a report from The Information. The project was prompted by a rise in GitHub outages that left OpenAI engineers unable to commit or collaborate on code for stretches of up to several hours, two people working at large GitHub customers told the publication.

The project is still in early stages and probably won't be completed for months, a person with knowledge of it told The Information. Employees working on it have discussed the possibility of selling access to the platform to OpenAI customers — though the company could ultimately keep it exclusively for internal use.

