Nvidia invests $4 billion into photonics firms in a bid to bolster data center interconnect supply chains — Lumentum and Coherent investment to fund U.S. R&D and manufacturing facilities, supports capacity rights and future access

Nvidia has pledged to invest a combined $4 billion in two photonic manufacturing firms, Lumentum and Coherent. As Reuters reports, this continues Nvidia's plans to expend capital investment with its expansive cash reserves to help build the AI ecosystem and improve the output of its models. The quiet part is that it also helps keep Nvidia on the cutting edge.

Both companies develop optical and semiconductor technologies, enabling future networking hardware and AI chip designs that utilize light to transfer data, rather than electricity. With Nvidia looking to continue providing the digital shovels in this AI gold rush, leveraging forward-looking technologies like photonics may be one way it maintains its edge in the range of hardware spaces it now occupies in the global AI buildout.

“AI has reinvented computing and is driving the largest computing infrastructure buildout in history,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “Together with Lumentum, NVIDIA is advancing the world’s most sophisticated silicon photonics to build the next generation of gigawatt-scale AI factories.”

Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent, spoke on their deal, stating: “This strategic relationship underscores Coherent’s role as a key enabler of next-generation AI data center infrastructure. We are proud to expand our 20-year relationship with NVIDIA by increasing their access to include multiple product families to help them build the AI data centers of the future.”

Cash, access, capacity

Nvidia has been working with both of these companies for some time on its own networking hardware and to develop a strong supply chain for these key components. These new deals only enhance that cooperation.

As with most of the deals within and without the AI industry over the last year, Nvidia's investment in these firms is a mixture of hard currency, future purchase orders, and secured access to key technologies. With Lumentum, Nvidia's $2 billion investment will support its R&D and manufacturing expansion in the U.S. with a new fabrication facility. It also includes a "multibillion purchase commitment" from Nvidia, and "future capacity access rights for advanced laser components."

The Coherent deal reads almost identically. There, Nvidia and Coherant talk up the "multiyear strategic agreement" between the two companies, which includes "an Nvidia multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and future access and capacity rights for advanced laser and optical networking products." In addition, Nvidia will also invest $2 billion to support R&D and fab. expansion for its U.S.-based manufacturing facilities.

Considering the number of bottlenecks that have appeared since the memory supply shortage began in 2025, from glass cloth to PCB drill bits, Nvidia's investment in expanding photonics development and fabrication in America may be a way to get ahead of future supply constraints, too.

Hedging its bets

With the similarities between these two investment vehicles for Nvidia, and the near identical nature of the deals and subsequent press releases, it very much feels like Nvidia is hedging its bets. Arguably, that's what Nvidia has been doing since the advent of this major AI revolution.

Nvidia is the one major company making money hand over fist in this new era, and instead of hoarding it, or using it exclusively for stock buybacks, or corporate bonuses, it's been reinvesting in the AI industry that put a rocket up its balance sheets and stock price.

It invested in Coreweave, OpenAI, Oracle, Intel, Synopsys, and Nokia, all of which are heavily involved in the AI industry or are adjacent to it. It's keenly aware that even as the king of the AI pile, it needs those other economic and industry pillars to keep the whole house of cards standing.

If Nvidia were bold enough, it could try to buy out Lumentum and Coherent entirely. Their company valuations are a fraction of Nvidia's profits from even the past quarter. But it didn't. It secured capacity, but not exclusive rights. Nvidia isn't looking to eat the AI industry and supply chain, but bolster its output.

It's not a one horse race

As much as Nvidia is the clear market leader when it comes to AI hardware, it is far from the only player in the game. China has used Nvidia's absence to heavily invest and fuel its domestic inference chip industry. AMD recently signed a $60 billion deal with Meta to power its next-generation AI-powering data centers, and there are small startup companies looking to build out ASIC chips that could prove far more powerful for future AI workloads when fully developed.

Marvell's Celestial AI acquisition highlights that other companies see optical technologies as a key future technology for next-generation networking hardware. Meanwhile, the Bill Gates-backed Neurophos is developing AI chips that use photonics to accelerate even beyond what the best GPUs can do.

Nvidia made itself the king of the AI hill by having the best hardware at the right time, and as far as training goes, that doesn't seem likely to change any time soon. But if Nvidia doesn't keep developing its hardware, other contenders would emerge. And the competition is ramping up in the inference space, leaving no guarantee that Nvidia will retain its premier position forever.

Perhaps getting ahead of the pack when it comes to photonics will be one way it can maintain its lead. But even if it doesn't, $4 billion is a drop in the bucket for a company that made close to 20 times that in the past three months alone.