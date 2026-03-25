Tech Industry Cybersecurity Flipper Zero pen-testing tool gets an AI-powered companion app — natural language interface allows for faster, easier hacking How-To By Bruno Ferreira published 25 March 2026 If you have smart glasses, you can even pretend you're Case from Neuromancer. (Image credit: Flipper Zero) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 1 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.