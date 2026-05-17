Maker packs an opinionated, googly-eyed AI chatbot into a mobile suitcase, powered by an Nvidia Jetson — entirely local machine entity runs Gemma 4 E4B and can respond in 200ms

If you would like a fast, capable, and opinionated robot companion you can chat with anywhere, even without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity, Redditor CreativelyBankrupt has something to show you. The LLM enthusiast has designed “a fully offline suitcase robot [based-] around a Jetson Orin NS Super 16GB” called Sparky. It runs Gemma 4 E4B locally, includes 30+ sensors for context awareness, and “he has opinions.” You can see what that means in the video embedded below and witness Sparky’s googly eyes in and outside the suitcase.

So, Sparky isn’t just portable; the processing power and sizable array of sensors make him quite a force to be reckoned with when out and about – even off-grid. However, after listening to the conversations in the video, I’d be tempted to leave Sparky at home and take out Marvin the Paranoid Android instead.

In the r/LocalLLaMA subreddit, CreativelyBankrupt outlines the ‘recipe’ for this characterful digital companion. “Sparky runs entirely on the Jetson. Gemma 4 E4B at Q4_K_M via llama.cpp with q8_0 KV cache and flash attention. 12K context [conversation memory], native system role,” explains CreativelyBankrupt. Additionally, the wide array of over 30 sensors gives Sparky a window into the real world wherever you care to take him.

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The suitcase-bound robot is a decent performer, too. A roughly 200 ms Time To First Token (TTFT) means Sparky can start formulating responses very fast, and then runs at about 14-15 tokens per second, according to the LLM enthusiast. What’s more, the response is natural (for a robot), using SenseVoiceSmall for speech-to-text and Piper for text-to-speech. Piper is synced with the PixiJS face, and the mouth animation updates at 43 Hz. CreativelyBankrupt notes that “Vision and OCR are native to Gemma 4 now.” You can also configure and interact with Sparky using a button row, a joystick, and an analog encoder knob.

CreativelyBankrupt shared the genesis of Sparky on Reddit, partly to seek hints and tips on optimizing Gemma 4 E4B on Orin-class hardware . However, respondents are mostly in awe of this “cool… adorable… cute… kitschy…” project.

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