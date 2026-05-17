Maker packs an opinionated, googly-eyed AI chatbot into a mobile suitcase, powered by an Nvidia Jetson — entirely local machine entity runs Gemma 4 E4B and can respond in 200ms
This offline Nvidia Jetson Orin NX Super 16GB-based suitcase robot is called Sparky.
If you would like a fast, capable, and opinionated robot companion you can chat with anywhere, even without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity, Redditor CreativelyBankrupt has something to show you. The LLM enthusiast has designed “a fully offline suitcase robot [based-] around a Jetson Orin NS Super 16GB” called Sparky. It runs Gemma 4 E4B locally, includes 30+ sensors for context awareness, and “he has opinions.” You can see what that means in the video embedded below and witness Sparky’s googly eyes in and outside the suitcase.
Built a fully offline suitcase robot around a Jetson Orin NX SUPER 16GB. Gemma 4 E4B, ~200ms cached TTFT, 30+ sensors, no WiFi/BT/cellular. He has opinions. from r/LocalLLaMA
So, Sparky isn’t just portable; the processing power and sizable array of sensors make him quite a force to be reckoned with when out and about – even off-grid. However, after listening to the conversations in the video, I’d be tempted to leave Sparky at home and take out Marvin the Paranoid Android instead.
In the r/LocalLLaMA subreddit, CreativelyBankrupt outlines the ‘recipe’ for this characterful digital companion. “Sparky runs entirely on the Jetson. Gemma 4 E4B at Q4_K_M via llama.cpp with q8_0 KV cache and flash attention. 12K context [conversation memory], native system role,” explains CreativelyBankrupt. Additionally, the wide array of over 30 sensors gives Sparky a window into the real world wherever you care to take him.
The suitcase-bound robot is a decent performer, too. A roughly 200 ms Time To First Token (TTFT) means Sparky can start formulating responses very fast, and then runs at about 14-15 tokens per second, according to the LLM enthusiast. What’s more, the response is natural (for a robot), using SenseVoiceSmall for speech-to-text and Piper for text-to-speech. Piper is synced with the PixiJS face, and the mouth animation updates at 43 Hz. CreativelyBankrupt notes that “Vision and OCR are native to Gemma 4 now.” You can also configure and interact with Sparky using a button row, a joystick, and an analog encoder knob.
CreativelyBankrupt shared the genesis of Sparky on Reddit, partly to seek hints and tips on optimizing Gemma 4 E4B on Orin-class hardware. However, respondents are mostly in awe of this “cool… adorable… cute… kitschy…” project.
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.