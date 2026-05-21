New Flipper One computing multitool bristles with network, GPIO, and M.2 connectivity — new keychain device is also a fully open Arm Linux computer
News
By Mark Tyson published
But the devs admit there's still a lot of work to be done to get the Flipper One market-ready, and they are looking for contributors.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
The creators of the Flipper Zero “portable multi-tool device for geeks” have announced the Flipper One. This new pocketable gadget hugely expands the original's feature set with compute, modularity, and expandability to make what is claimed to be a different category of device. The Flipper One isn’t actually ready yet, though. Instead, the Flipper Devices team is asking for help from the community to help steer and finesse the final stages of Flipper One development to meet their ambitious goals.
Image 1 of 5