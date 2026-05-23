Wi-Fi controlled hacking USB cable stealthily packs in a microcontroller, microSD storage, and more — cable executes remote payload execution, keystroke injection, and more, but is 'built for makers, developers, enthusiasts, and cybersecurity learners'

A device that “looks like a normal USB cable” but is far more powerful has been a rip-roaring success on Kickstarter, with three weeks still to go. The Hacknect project by Little Gadgets packs an ESP32-S3 microcontroller, microSD card storage, and Wi-Fi capabilities into an unassuming cable that can be controlled remotely and used for a host of cybersecurity shenanigans. Ready-made Hacknect functions shown in the browser-based app include: remote payload execution, HID keystroke injection, mouse automation, and more. A single Hacknect red or white cable is being offered to crowdfunding backers starting from roughly $82 (€70).

Hacknect - World’s First ESP32-S3 Hacking Cable with SD Card - YouTube Watch On

Wireless wire with secret teeth

Electronics makers and gadget DIYers will probably be familiar with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller at the heart of the Hacknect. This is usually installed on a small rectangular devkit board, but Little Gadgets has hidden it within the confines of a USB cable connector. We’d guess it is in the USB Type-A side, so it can interface directly with the micro SD card, and that connector is larger than the USB Type-C end. However, neither end looks conspicuously or suspiciously bulky.

The ESP32-S3 is designed for AIoT applications and includes 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (LE). Additionally, it enables a rich set of I/O, has mature software support, and includes several security features.