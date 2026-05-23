Samsung's $400,000 payout for memory workers sparks revolt as other divisions get only $4,000, fueling intentional production slowdowns — internal resentment disrupts packaging operations, major AI chip project decisions to a complete halt

Samsung's tentative profit-sharing deal with its largest labor union averted an 18-day strike just days ago, but the agreement has triggered internal conflict that’s now threatening the company's ability to ship AI memory on schedule, according to a Seoul Economic Daily report published yesterday.

It’s understood that meetings are being canceled across Samsung's non-memory and shared business units. That work negligence has become widespread in the foundry and TSP (Test & Package) divisions, which handle the back-end packaging and testing work essential to producing high-bandwidth memory. One source told the publication that “decision-making on major projects has come to a complete halt,” as inter-departmental resentment deepens over the bonus gap.

This disruption in TSP could be especially consequential for Samsung as it looks to ramp up its HBM4 production for Nvidia’s next-gen Rubin AI accelerators. TSP uses an integrated turnkey system that routes chips through its own foundry and packaging lines, and any slowdown in back-end operations will directly constrain HBM output as all three major memory producers are racing to fulfill hyperscaler orders.

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Another source speaking to the publication warned that continued negligence on production and verification lines could damage Samsung's customer relationships and jeopardize delivery commitments.

The root of the conflict is a massive disparity in proposed payouts. Under the tentative deal, employees in Samsung's memory division stand to receive bonuses of roughly 600 million won (~$400,000). In contrast, workers in the DX (Device eXperience) division, which covers smartphones, TVs, and home appliances, would receive approximately 6 million won (~$4,000). The deal allocates 10.5% of the semiconductor division's operating profit as stock-based bonuses, with an additional 1.5% in cash.

Workers outside the memory unit have pushed back hard, with a smaller union representing DX employees filing a court injunction this week to block the larger, chip-dominated union from handling collective bargaining. That union's membership surged from 3,000 to nearly 13,000 after the deal was announced. Separately, the Korea Shareholder Action Headquarters has threatened legal action, arguing the profit-linked bonus structure requires shareholder approval under Korean law.

Union members began casting electronic ballots on Friday, with voting open through May 27. Ratification requires participation from more than half of eligible members and a majority yes vote, but approximately 43,000 non-memory union members within the DS division could swing the outcome. According to reports from Korea, internal message boards have shown strong opposition from workers who view the deal as favoring the memory unit at everyone else's expense.

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Samsung's semiconductor CEO, Jun Young-hyun, urged employees in an internal memo Thursday to move past the conflict, but the dispute now poses a tangible risk to Samsung during what Bloomberg estimates will be a record year, with 2026 operating profit projected at 330 trillion won (~$218 billion).

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