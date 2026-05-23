Micron's Virginia fab begins producing America's most advanced DRAM memory — fab expansion to quadruple output, easing DDR4 shortage for automotive and defense sectors

Micron announced this week that it has begun manufacturing 1α (1-alpha) DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, facility. This action brings the company's most advanced DDR4-compatible process technology to U.S. soil for the first time. The expansion, which Micron says will quadruple DDR4 wafer output at the site, represents a $2 billion-plus investment supported by $275 million in finalized CHIPS and Science Act funding, and production is expected by the end of the year.

The company is the only manufacturer of memory in the United States, and the Manassas fab specifically serves long-lifecycle customers in the automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, networking, and medical device sectors.

Micron is scaling up DDR4 production as the supply of the older memory standard has become unexpectedly tight. All three major DRAM producers are reallocating fab capacity toward DDR5, LPDDR5X, and high bandwidth memory (HBM) to meet AI-driven demand from hyperscalers and data center operators. Micron itself issued end-of-life notices for mainstream DDR4 and LPDDR4 products in high-volume consumer and data center segments last year, with final shipments to those customers expected to wrap up in early 2026.

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That decision has left industries with long product cycles exposed, and S&P Global Mobility estimated that automotive DRAM contract prices could rise 70% to 100% in 2026 compared with 2025 levels, warning that the supply of older-generation automotive DRAM will begin to dry up sharply by 2028. DDR4 inventory buffers for automotive and industrial buyers have reportedly contracted from over 31 weeks to as few as six to eight weeks.