First ever Cray T3D Supercomputer goes up for auction with $81,000 reserve — Europe’s fastest supercomputer in June 1996 goes on the block

A historically significant supercomputer has gone up for auction. The first Cray T3D ever produced, serial number 6001, was recently listed by The Saleroom with opening bids from £60,000 (~$81,000) invited. This T3D has quite some provenance, having been Cray’s internal development machine and then installed at Edinburgh University, earning the moniker the Typhoon. Moreover, the TOP500 list ranked the Typhoon as the fastest supercomputer in Europe in June 1996.

The Cray TD3 marked a significant shift in the supercomputer pioneer’s performance strategy. “As the inaugural machine of the T3D series, it represents a defining step in Cray’s move from traditional vector systems into the era of massively parallel supercomputing,” explain the auction notes. For enthusiasts and collectors it also “stands as a museum-grade survival of exceptional importance.”

Inside the stylish H193cm x W117cm x D193cm (over 6ft tall) ‘Tomato Red’ chassis pictured is a single-cabinet Cray T3D-MC512, equipped with 512 DEC Alpha 21064 150 MHz compute processors, according to the listing. Cooling this beastly throng is Fluorinert liquid-based. This auction lot includes the main cabinet and HEU first-stage cooling system (also over 6ft tall and weighing 0.85 tons).

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