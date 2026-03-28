Peripherals Cables and Connectors $500 fiber optic HDMI cable delivers flawless 48 Gbps performance across a staggering 990 feet — crushes 8K at 60 Hz and 4K at 120 Hz over long distances News By Hassam Nasir published 28 March 2026 An expensive HDMI cable that's not snake oil? (Image credit: Ben Geskin on X) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.