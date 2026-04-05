Get a 27" 1440p OLED monitor with a blazing-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for just $499 — LG's 27GS93QE-B is $400 off right now, features 1,300 nits of peak HDR brightness

The ongoing component shortage and escalating geopolitical tensions have unleashed dire consequences on the PC hardware industry. But amidst all the chaos, one product category has remained notably unaffected: monitors. We're seeing some great deals on premium OLED models across the market, and we've spotted one that's 45% off list price — LG's 27GS93QE-B on sale for just $499 right now on Amazon.

Check out this deal on Amazon

Ignoring the almost meaningless naming scheme, the 27GS93QE-B is a 27-inch gaming monitor featuring a 3rd-gen, 10-bit WOLED panel from LG with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Being an OLED, it features self-emissive pixels that can display true blacks alongside vivid, punchy colors. This model has 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and comes factory-calibrated out of the box.

240hz oled Save 45% ($401) LG 27GS93QE-B: was $900 now $499 at Amazon All-time low price Featuring an MLA+ OLED panel with 1,300 nits peak brightness, and a 240 Hz refresh rate, this 27-inch 1440p monitor is perfect for both gaming and media consumption. It features 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and there's a 2-year warranty onboard, so even professional work should be a breeze on it.

Thanks to the Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) tech inside, you'll get a fantastic HDR experience on the 27GS93QE-B. LG claims a peak brightness of 1,300 nits across 1.5% APL; the panel will hit that when the ratio of white content against a black background is around 1.5% in a scene. This is a distinct advantage of LG's WOLED, which features a white subpixel that lets the image get brighter than QD-OLED.

For gaming, you're getting a smooth 240 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support. OLED displays have near-instant response times, so 240 Hz on this monitor will feel faster than on an IPS or VA monitor. There's an HDMI 2.1 port onboard so you can comfortably use this monitor with a modern PC, and there's even a 3.5mm headphone jack (with DTS Headphone:X) for easy connection to speakers or headsets.

The 27GS93QE-B comes with a 2-year warranty, so it's not quite as encompassing as the 3-year burn-in warranty that new QD-OLED monitors have, but it's likely still adequate. On the Amazon page, you'll also see a 27GS95QE-B, which is about $100 more expensive just because it features RGB accent lighting on the back. The two models are otherwise identical, so make sure to choose the 27GS93QE-B that's listed for $499, and enjoy a fantastic all-around monitor at a brilliant sub-$500 price.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.