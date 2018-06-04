Microsoft Agrees To Acquire GitHub For $7.5 Billion

by
11 Comments

Microsoft announced that it has agreed to acquire the GitHub software development platform for $7.5 billion in stock. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval, and Microsoft said that GitHub will continue to operate independently.

Many developers use GitHub to handle version control for their projects, to collaborate with other people, and in some cases to distribute their software directly to their users. Buying the company will help Microsoft become a central part of many software developers' lives without requiring it to introduce new products or features of its own. One simple--and costly--acquisition can have a big impact on the entire industry.

Of course, being so essential to many developers' workflows means that any slight change to GitHub (let alone drastic ones) could alienate much of the platform's user base. It's no wonder, then, that Microsoft and GitHub were both quick to assure the platform's users that nothing will change in the near term as a result of this acquisition. Microsoft explained how it plans to manage GitHub in its press release:

"GitHub will retain its developer-first ethos and will operate independently to provide an open platform for all developers in all industries. Developers will continue to be able to use the programming languages, tools, and operating systems of their choice for their projects — and will still be able to deploy their code to any operating system, any cloud, and any device."

This is just the latest of Microsoft's efforts to connect with the developer community. The company acquired Xamarin, a cross-platform development tool, in 2016 to help devs target multiple platforms with their software. It's also steadily improved the Microsoft Visual Studio integrated development environment (IDE) and hosts the annual Build conference to acquaint developers with upcoming Windows features.

Now the company will own the largest software development platform in the world. Microsoft said that GitHub is used around the world by developers from more than 1.5 million organizations in the tech, healthcare, and retail sectors, among others. The company expects GitHub to start contributing revenues to its Intelligent Cloud segment on a non-GAAP basis by 2020, roughly one year after the deal closes.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
11 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Neuspeed
    Microsoft is gonna acquire GitHub? This can't be good.. >_<
  • therealduckofdeath
    Microsoft is already a top contributor at GitHub, which I guess is a little ironic considering all of their competitors are always beating their chest about how open source woke they are compared to Microsoft. :)
    I doubt Microsoft will make drastic changes to how the community works.
  • Ilya__
    I agree with you THEREALDUCKOFDEATH. I can't see how MS or whoever else can change the fact that I can share my code publicly. As long as I can commit my code for free I will keep using it, and I don't see that changing. They know that there are so many free Git alternative implementations out there already.
Display All 11 comments
Most Popular
  1. Community Picks: The 25 Best Simulators In PC Gaming
  2. Best Deals
  3. Project Fusion: Firefox To Enable A Tor-Based ‘Super-Private Mode’
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.