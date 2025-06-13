Milestone one billionth Github Repo is just the word 'sh*t'

GitHub has hit an illustrious milestone with the publication of the one billionth repository this week. Whether by chance or design, Aasish Pokhrel from Nepal earned the honor of publishing the billionth nugget of code shared on the platform. Unfortunately, it’s ‘sh*t.’ That isn’t a snarky comment, or our judgment regarding the code, the repo is simply the word ‘sh*t.’

Despite its minimal content, the ‘sh*t’ repo seems extremely popular within the GitHub developer community. At the time of writing, there have been 73 pull requests made, 147 forks, 188 issues raised, and the project earned 2.1K stars from the community.

The issues raised and pull requests sections are, as you might expect, full of… witty comments on Aasish Pokhrel's code. Some issues raised include "this code is sh*t," "experiencing trouble pushing," and even a request for "macOS support."

GitHub.com/AasishPokhrel/sh*t’s pull requests section is also littered with devs asking for regional translations, emoji support, and more.

Pokhrel definitely hit the jackpot with his ‘sh*t’ repo, and we have to wonder whether there will be any worthy follow-through. The Nepalese developer currently has 20 repositories under his name, primarily containing HTML and CSS code. Shortly before ‘sh*t’ they published the even pithier ‘yep,’ a one-star project which seems to have been overlooked by the GitHubbing throng.

GitHub’s billionth repo perhaps deserved better

GitHub is a hugely popular platform for developers to collaborate on code and manage software projects on the web. It was built on the foundations of Git, a distributed version control system for developers, created by Linus Torvalds in 2005 to support the development of the Linux kernel.

Founded in 2008, then bought out for $7.5 billion by Microsoft just a decade later, GitHub has become a cornerstone for modern collaborative coding. There are over 100 million developers, ranging from hobbyists to enterprises, using the platform. We frequently report on new and undiscovered gems on GitHub. Today’s ‘sh*t’ might be new, but it isn’t really a gem.

