Labubu sues 3D printer maker Bambu Lab for items made by its users — MakerWorld design repository in hot water over IP theft by its users

Labubu knock off models can still be found on Thangs.com

Bambu Lab has another lawsuit on its hands, and this time it’s from Chinese-based toymaker Pop Mart. According to World Journal , Pop Mart is taking Bambu Lab and its MakerWorld file-sharing platform to court over alleged IP infringement involving knockoff “Labubu” 3D printing files. The trial date is set for April 2nd. This landmark case seeks to hold the platform responsible for the copyright violations of its users. Bambu Lab itself did not create or upload any of the Labubu models.

For years, IP infringement in the 3D printing world has existed in a morally gray area, with makers – and many companies – believing “fan art” is harmless fun. Many artists feel that if they aren’t directly profiting from stolen art, they aren’t hurting anyone. But we’ve seen DMCA takedowns in the past, when Disney had Star Wars models pulled from Thingiverse, and Honda demanded anything with their name on it removed from Prusa’s Printables file site. Even the humble 3D Benchy saw its derivatives yanked by an overprotective new owner.

But those were strikes against individual models. This is the first time a 3D printing platform has been dragged into court as a defendant.

The timing is deeply ironic, as Bambu Lab has been working to protect users from IP infringement with a new Creator Copyright Protection Service. The service allows MakerWorld Exclusive Designers to file a report when models are illegally uploaded to other platforms or marketplaces.

Bambu Lab has pulled every Labubu knock-off toy, keychain, fidget, and cookie cutter from its MakerWorld website. The automated action created a stir as dozens of unrelated files were delisted along with the bad Labubus. A Reddit thread asking why Pop Mart, the maker of the briefly trendy ugly dolls, took down a user’s unrelated locksmithing tools, received the following response from Bambu Lab:

“After looking into this with the relevant team, we’ve learned that some models were accidentally delisted due to an operational error on MakerWorld. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

We'd also like to let everyone know that most of the affected models have now been restored. If your model is still missing, please submit a support ticket so our team can help resolve it for you as quickly as possible.”

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A similar thread on Bambu Lab’s Community Forum had MakerWorld users complaining of a bevy of innocent models caught in the mass takedown, from printer mods to cable clips and paint brush holders.

So far, the battle appears to be contained within the Chinese legal system. We looked up Labubu (and Lafufu, a term for counterfeit Labubu) on other Chinese 3D printing libraries and could find no trace of the grinning fuzzy monsters. The knockoff models are still available on Western sites like Printables, Thangs, Thingiverse, MyMiniFactory, and Cults.

Why is Labubu different? The “so ugly they’re cute” dolls went viral starting in 2023, driven by social media hype and celebrity sightings. The dolls are big business and are purchased by grown-ups to display on handbags. They are sold in limited-edition blind boxes, and their popularity stirred up a secondary market with overinflated prices. They are also a wholly Chinese property, created by artist Kasing Lung. Chinese authorities seem to have a soft spot for the homegrown product and have enthusiastically cracked down on counterfeits .

(Image credit: Pop Mart)

Like any internet fad, Labubu hype is dying down. Futubull reported that Pop Mart stocks have been falling as the craze died down . It's a possible scenario that Pop Mart is doubling down on fakes, even comical 3D printed ones, to help the brand recover. Labubu’s story might be over, but Pop Mart has another plush, Hirono, in the wings. It’s already been seen traveling with BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.