California sues websites hosting 3D printed gun files — online platforms allegedly violate multiple civil codes regarding unlawful distribution and manufacturing of firearms

The defendants face civil penalties of up to $25,000 per violation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The State of California just filed a civil suit against two websites that host 3D printing files for guns and related accessories, as well as guides and instructions on how to use them. It also named three individuals in the case: Alexander Holladay, who’s known for running the CTRL+Pew website; gun rights attorney and 3D-printed gun designer Matthew Larosiere; and 3D-printed gunmaker John Elik, more popularly known online as “IvanTheTroll.”

While this is only a civil suit, meaning no one will be imprisoned regardless of the outcome, 3D Printing Industry reports that they’re being slapped with violations of California Civil Code sections 3273.61 and 3273.625, both of which took effect this year.

The former says that anyone who distributes any digital firearm manufacturing code in California to an unlicensed manufacturer may be sued under it, while the latter further penalizes anyone who “knowingly, willfully, or recklessly cause another person to engage in the unlawful manufacture of firearms” or “knowingly, willfully, or recklessly aid, abet, promote, or facilitate the unlawful manufacture of firearms.”

California State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement, “This groundbreaking lawsuit shows that our office is not bound by the old playbook.” He also added, “These defendants’ conduct enables unlicensed people who are too young or too dangerous to pass firearm background checks to illegally print deadly weapons without a background check and without a trace. This lawsuit underscores just how dangerous the ghost gun industry is and how much harm its skip-the-background-check business model has done to California’s communities.”

