Nvidia is reportedly planning to launch an AI agent that will compete with OpenClaw. According to Wired, the company calls it “NemoClaw,” and it’s designed for use in enterprise environments, with the company offering the security and privacy that many companies require when running AI tools. More importantly, it’s said that the Nvidia AI agent will be open-source, making it easy for anyone who wants to use it to customize it to their needs. The new tool has already been offered to various Nvidia partners, including Adobe, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, and Salesforce, although none have confirmed interest in it. According to the report, the new tool will work on any hardware, not requiring Nvidia's chips to run.

While generative AI tools are quite powerful when it comes to reasoning, they still require human intervention to execute workloads. So, to increase its automation and allow it to accomplish tasks, you need an AI agent to orchestrate the operation independently. While Clawdbot/Moltbot/OpenClaw did not pioneer the idea of an AI agent, it popularized using the tool with any LLM, giving users unprecedented capabilities with their AI tools. It has gotten to the point that high-end Apple Macs configured with massive amounts of Unified Memory are in short supply because of the massive interest from consumers.

However, using this tool comes with its own risks, such as malicious “skills” targeting crypto users being uploaded to ClawHub. Even Meta Director of Alignment Summer Yue got burned by this AI agent after it started deleting emails in her personal inbox, despite giving it instructions not to do anything without her specific say-so. Nvidia’s NemoClaw will hopefully not have these issues, especially as it has the weight of the company driving the current AI infrastructure buildout behind it.

Another probable reason that the company is pushing NemoClaw towards its customers is that it wants to capture the corporate market early. This is especially true as OpenAI hired Peter Steinberger, the “genius” creator of OpenClaw, in February 2026 — some three months after the launch of their AI agent — to work on smart agents for the company. While OpenClaw will remain open source, hiring Steinberger gave the creator of ChatGPT the brilliant mind behind the tool, allowing it to make its models far more useful to the average user.