Grab a Creality 3D printer for as little as $199 in this discount-heavy Spring sale — limited-time deals include Creality K1C down to just $399, with filament spools slashed in price by nearly 50%

If you've been holding out for a new 3D printer, there's a sale right now that you can't ignore. Creality has slashed the cost of some of its most popular printers, with lucky customers able to gain discounts of up to 40% off. Some of our favorite 3D printer options from the company are on sale right now, including the Creality K1C, K2 Plus, and the Ender 3 V3, which is down to just $199. There's also a huge discount on filament and accessories right now, with some filament spools nearly at half price, and bulk-buy discounts of up to 25% extra off on some lines.

One thing to point out, however, is that these sale prices aren't exactly new. We've seen the K1C, which is now priced at only $399, down at this price as recently as January. That said, with tariffs and trade shocks affecting the global economy, there's no reason to believe that Creality will keep its 3D pricing this low for very long. A sale is a sale, and a discounted 3D printer, especially one with a 4.5-star review from us at Tom's Hardware, shouldn't be ignored.

We've put together some of the best deals on standalone 3D printers from Creality below. If you've never owned a 3D printer before, or if you're thinking about upgrading your existing setup, a sale like this is a great way to grab a new model at a bargain price. 3D printing is a fun and never-ending hobby, and one that helps to bring your imagination from the screen to real, physical items.

Whatever you want to print, you can picked out a new Creality 3D printer to help you get started below. You've got until March 24, 2026 to take advantage of this spring sale before those prices return to normal.

Creality 3D Printer Deals

Save 29% ($160) Creality K1C 2025: was $559 now $399 at Creality Store Read more Read less ▼ An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record timelapse videos.

Save 15% ($200) Creality K2 Plus: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Creality Store Read more Read less ▼ The Creality K2 Plus is a core XY 3D printer with a large print volume, fast speed, and a heated chamber. It offers a generous 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume and compatibility with PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 350 degrees) filaments, making it a printer for makers who wants to get projects out the door. It's also a winner of a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award, which you can read more about in our Creality K2 Plus review.