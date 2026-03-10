Intel Nova Lake CPU teaser lists official support for speedy DDR5-8000 RAM — B960 mini-PC’s upgraded power system signals Nova Lake’s higher power demands

As reported by German news outlet ComputerBase, ECS has unveiled its newly revamped Liva P300 mini-PC, specifically engineered to harness the power of Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra 400 (codenamed Nova Lake) processors. These next-generation chips aim to put Intel back in a position to challenge, and potentially surpass, the best CPUs currently available on the market.

While Intel has taken the wraps off its Core Series 2 processors with P-cores (codenamed Bartlett Lake) at Embedded World 2026, ECS is already showcasing mini-PCs that support Nova Lake, more specifically, the Liva P300. If you're a fan of mini-PCs, you'll know that the Liva P300 series launched a few years ago, but ECS is bringing it back with a redesigned model that can house the upcoming Nova Lake chips.

The renovated Liva P300's specification sheet reveals a major advancement in memory support on the Nova Lake platform. Apparently, the next-generation chips support lightning-fast DDR5-8000 memory across all SO-DIMM memory ports. It would mark a significant leap over Intel’s current Core Ultra 200 series (codenamed Arrow Lake), which natively supports DDR5-6400.

Article continues below