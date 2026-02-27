Intel mobile CPUs have achieved up to 95x performance uplift over the past two decades —  benchmarking the gains from 45nm Penryn to 18A Panther Lake

15 Intel CPUs, spanning generations, spotlight 18 years of relentless innovation.

Intel Panther Lake processor
Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of processor technology and has delivered some of the best CPUs we've ever seen. That level of success doesn't happen overnight. Leading Linux publication Phoronix tested 15 mobile Intel processors over 18 years to show the evolution of processor performance from the Penryn architecture to the cutting-edge Panther Lake. The results are nothing short of astonishing, with Panther Lake delivering up to 95X higher performance than Penryn in specific workloads.

It's fascinating to think that dual-core designs were the standard back then. Over time, configurations expanded to quad-core designs, and recent generations of mobile Intel processors feature up to 16 cores. The leap in core counts benefited significantly from Intel's shift to a hybrid architecture that combines performance and efficiency cores.

Processor

Codename

Cores / Threads

Max Turbo Boost (GHz)

Launch Date

Core Ultra X7 358H

Panther Lake

16 / 16

4.8

2026

Core Ultra 7 256V

Lunar Lake

8 / 8

4.8

2024

Core Ultra 7 155H

Meteor Lake

16 / 22

4.8

2023

Core i5-1334U

Raptor Lake

10 / 12

4.6

2023

Core i7-1280P

Alder Lake

14 / 20

4.8

2022

Core i7-1165G7

Tiger Lake

4 / 8

4.7

2022

Core i7-1065G7

Ice Lake

4 / 8

3.9

2019

Core i7-8565U

Whiskey Lake

4 / 8

4.6

2018

Core i7-8550U

Kaby Lake

4 / 8

4.0

2017

Core i7-5600U

Broadwell

2 / 4

3.2

2015

Core i7-4558U

Haswell

2 / 4

3.3

2013

Core i7-3517U

Ivy Bridge

2 / 4

3.0

2012

Core i5-2520M

Sandy Bridge

2 / 4

3.2

2011

Core i7-720QM

Clarksfield

4 / 8

2.8

2009

Core 2 Duo T9300

Penryn

2 / 2

2.5

2008