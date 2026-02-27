Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of processor technology and has delivered some of the best CPUs we've ever seen. That level of success doesn't happen overnight. Leading Linux publication Phoronix tested 15 mobile Intel processors over 18 years to show the evolution of processor performance from the Penryn architecture to the cutting-edge Panther Lake. The results are nothing short of astonishing, with Panther Lake delivering up to 95X higher performance than Penryn in specific workloads.
The Core 2 Duo T9300, launched in 2008, is the oldest chip in Phoronix's tests and resides inside a Lenovo ThinkPad T61. Nearly 20 years later, it's remarkable that the laptop still boots up and runs fine, considering that the typical lifespan for a modern laptop is around five years, with the really well-made ones pushing up to 10. Maybe it's true that they really don't make them as they used to, or the impressive longevity is a testament to Lenovo's ThinkPad series, which has earned a reputation for its excellent durability over the years.
It's fascinating to think that dual-core designs were the standard back then. Over time, configurations expanded to quad-core designs, and recent generations of mobile Intel processors feature up to 16 cores. The leap in core counts benefited significantly from Intel's shift to a hybrid architecture that combines performance and efficiency cores.
Processor
Codename
Cores / Threads
Max Turbo Boost (GHz)
Launch Date
Core Ultra X7 358H
Panther Lake
16 / 16
4.8
2026
Core Ultra 7 256V
Lunar Lake
8 / 8
4.8
2024
Core Ultra 7 155H
Meteor Lake
16 / 22
4.8
2023
Core i5-1334U
Raptor Lake
10 / 12
4.6
2023
Core i7-1280P
Alder Lake
14 / 20
4.8
2022
Core i7-1165G7
Tiger Lake
4 / 8
4.7
2022
Core i7-1065G7
Ice Lake
4 / 8
3.9
2019
Core i7-8565U
Whiskey Lake
4 / 8
4.6
2018
Core i7-8550U
Kaby Lake
4 / 8
4.0
2017
Core i7-5600U
Broadwell
2 / 4
3.2
2015
Core i7-4558U
Haswell
2 / 4
3.3
2013
Core i7-3517U
Ivy Bridge
2 / 4
3.0
2012
Core i5-2520M
Sandy Bridge
2 / 4
3.2
2011
Core i7-720QM
Clarksfield
4 / 8
2.8
2009
Core 2 Duo T9300
Penryn
2 / 2
2.5
2008