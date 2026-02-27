Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of processor technology and has delivered some of the best CPUs we've ever seen. That level of success doesn't happen overnight. Leading Linux publication Phoronix tested 15 mobile Intel processors over 18 years to show the evolution of processor performance from the Penryn architecture to the cutting-edge Panther Lake. The results are nothing short of astonishing, with Panther Lake delivering up to 95X higher performance than Penryn in specific workloads.

The Core 2 Duo T9300, launched in 2008, is the oldest chip in Phoronix's tests and resides inside a Lenovo ThinkPad T61. Nearly 20 years later, it's remarkable that the laptop still boots up and runs fine, considering that the typical lifespan for a modern laptop is around five years, with the really well-made ones pushing up to 10. Maybe it's true that they really don't make them as they used to, or the impressive longevity is a testament to Lenovo's ThinkPad series, which has earned a reputation for its excellent durability over the years.

It's fascinating to think that dual-core designs were the standard back then. Over time, configurations expanded to quad-core designs, and recent generations of mobile Intel processors feature up to 16 cores. The leap in core counts benefited significantly from Intel's shift to a hybrid architecture that combines performance and efficiency cores.