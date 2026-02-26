Testing CPU scaling in Resident Evil Requiem — and why we weren’t able to finish the job

Denuvo strikes again.

A character from Resident Evil walking in a room while holding a lighter.
(Image credit: Capcom)
The Resident Evil franchise has a storied history with CPU performance and DRM. Just this month, a few weeks before the release of the latest entry, Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom removed the controversial Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM and replaced it with a new DRM in 2023’s Resident Evil 4 Remake, resulting in up to a 40% drop in overall performance primarily focused on the CPU. In 2021, with the last mainline entry Resident Evil Village, Denuvo could cause massive stuttering — an issue only uncovered due to the fact that pirated versions of the game ran better than legitimate copies. It was eventually removed.

Given Capcom’s recent history, I wanted to look into the CPU performance in Resident Evil Requiem, but I wasn’t able to complete my testing. You can probably guess why; Denuvo Anti-Tamper. Although I had planned to gather data for around 35 CPUs, I had to cut testing short and settle for 13. There are still some interesting patterns in that data, which we’ll go over here. But it’s worth discussing Denuvo Anti-Tamper in more detail, the limitations it has, and how it can stonewall your gameplay if you’re not careful.