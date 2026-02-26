Testing CPU scaling in Resident Evil Requiem — and why we weren’t able to finish the job

The Resident Evil franchise has a storied history with CPU performance and DRM. Just this month, a few weeks before the release of the latest entry, Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom removed the controversial Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM and replaced it with a new DRM in 2023’s Resident Evil 4 Remake, resulting in up to a 40% drop in overall performance primarily focused on the CPU. In 2021, with the last mainline entry Resident Evil Village, Denuvo could cause massive stuttering — an issue only uncovered due to the fact that pirated versions of the game ran better than legitimate copies. It was eventually removed.

Given Capcom’s recent history, I wanted to look into the CPU performance in Resident Evil Requiem, but I wasn’t able to complete my testing. You can probably guess why; Denuvo Anti-Tamper. Although I had planned to gather data for around 35 CPUs, I had to cut testing short and settle for 13. There are still some interesting patterns in that data, which we’ll go over here. But it’s worth discussing Denuvo Anti-Tamper in more detail, the limitations it has, and how it can stonewall your gameplay if you’re not careful.

Overall, Resident Evil Requiem performs well. I’ve played through about eight hours of the game outside of benchmarking, and I haven’t encountered the notorious stuttering from Village. Performance is where I expect it to be given that the game is built on the widely-used RE Engine. The game even includes path tracing, which looks incredible, though I avoided it for CPU testing.