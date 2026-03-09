New Windows-native NVMe driver benchmarks reveal transformative performance gains, up to 64.89% — lightning-fast random reads and breakthrough CPU efficiency

Microsoft's native NVMe driver will make the best SSDs even faster. Originally made available on Windows Server 2025, the performance gains also translate directly to consumer Windows 11 via simple registry hacks. News outlet StorageReview has put the new NVMe driver through its paces in its native habitats, yielding some very eye-popping results that will make any storage enthusiast's mouth water.

The native NVMe driver brings improvements in three key areas of storage performance. Firstly, the NVMe driver substantially improves the 4K and 64K random read bandwidth and IOPS. It leads to faster data access and operations when the system is under a heavy load or when executing multiple tasks simultaneously.

Secondly, the NVMe driver has shown a dramatic reduction in 4K and 64K random read latency. It enables faster response times across demanding workloads. By addressing bandwidth and latency, you can see the performance gains in latency-sensitive workloads.

Thirdly, and equally important, the NVMe driver has demonstrated the ability to reduce processor usage during sequential read and write operations regardless of block size. Through data transfer optimization, the processor overhead is lower, freeing up resources for other demanding workloads or background tasks. One potential benefit is lower power consumption, which is impactful for both mainstream consumers and enterprises.

StorageReview's test bench consisted of two 128-core AMD EPYC 9754 (codenamed Bergamo) processors, 768GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and 16 Solidigm P5316 30.72TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs in a JBOD configuration. The publication showed FIO benchmarks on Windows Server 2025 (OS Build 26100.32370).

Microsoft Native NVMe Driver Performance