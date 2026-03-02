Nvidia releases new GeForce 595.71 driver to fix serious fan control bug — new update resolves issues for RTX 30, 40, and 50-series GPUs that reportedly stopped some fans from working

News
By published

A potentially catastrophic Nvidia GPU driver update just got fixed

A GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card
(Image credit: Future)

It's been a few days since Nvidia recalled its last GeForce GPU driver, and a new one has already been released to replace it. The new GeForce 595.71 driver fixes the potentially catastrophic errors with its 595.59 version that reportedly caused issues on RTX 30-series and newer cards.

The issue, as we reported on at the time, was spotted by users who spotted an issue with how the driver handled fan usage on their cards. In some instances, the fans on Nvidia GPUs weren't being detected properly, with reports in several forums, including the official Nvidia forum, about the issue. A more catastrophic bug, however, was the driver causing one or more GPU fans to stop spinning entirely.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

TOPICS
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.