Nvidia releases new GeForce 595.71 driver to fix serious fan control bug — new update resolves issues for RTX 30, 40, and 50-series GPUs that reportedly stopped some fans from working

It's been a few days since Nvidia recalled its last GeForce GPU driver, and a new one has already been released to replace it. The new GeForce 595.71 driver fixes the potentially catastrophic errors with its 595.59 version that reportedly caused issues on RTX 30-series and newer cards.

The issue, as we reported on at the time, was spotted by users who spotted an issue with how the driver handled fan usage on their cards. In some instances, the fans on Nvidia GPUs weren't being detected properly, with reports in several forums, including the official Nvidia forum, about the issue. A more catastrophic bug, however, was the driver causing one or more GPU fans to stop spinning entirely.

Given how important cooling is for your GPU, this could have, in some instances, caused it to fail quite dramatically under load. It was unclear at the time if third-party apps like MSI Afterburner were causing further problems, too, although ComputerBase collated complaints spread across a spectrum of RTX 30, 40, and 50-series owners at a range of different sources online.

As a result, Nvidia recalled the driver, advising gamers to instead revert to its earlier 591.86 driver. Luckily, Nvidia has released its new 595.71 driver, which, as with the previous release, introduces game-release optimizations for Resident Evil Requiem, which we've already put through its paces to test CPU performance, with reasonable success.

It also includes several game-facing bug fixes, as well as introduced 'game ready' support for Marathon, including support for DLSS Super Resolution and Nvidia Reflex. This driver is available for the latest Nvidia graphics cards immediately and can be downloaded from the Nvidia website.

This isn't the first time that Nvidia has encountered an issue with its driver. As recently as last year, the company was forced to issue an emergency bug fix after a Windows 11 update caused serious gaming performance issues. We also saw issues back in March 2025 when, following the release of its new RTX 50-series GPUs, drivers for older RTX 30 and 40-series cards were affected by BSODs and instability issues, forcing developers to recommend gamers roll back their drivers.

While Nvidia has been quick to recall and resolve the issues with this update, gamers will no doubt be hoping it's a bump in the road that won't happen again.

