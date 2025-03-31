Game developers urge Nvidia RTX 30 and 40 series owners rollback to December 2024 driver after recent RTX 50-centric release issues

Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU owners continue to face system stability issues, with reports of blue screen crashes (BSODs), system instability, and game-breaking bugs. While many users have been frustrated by these problems, Nvidia’s apparent primary focus on its new RTX 50-series cards has only added to their concerns. Now, a new issue has surfaced (via Overclock3D) that may be directly linked, where PC game developers are actively warning users against installing the latest 572.xx GeForce drivers, due to performance and stability issues.

Players using RTX 40 and even some RTX 30-series GPUs have reported problems after updating to the 572.xx driver. Newly released games, including inZOI and The First Berserker: Khazan, have been particularly affected, with players experiencing stuttering or frame drops. Developers of these games have gone as far as recommending users roll back to the older 566.36 driver, released in December 2024, to restore stability. The problem has been widely discussed across Reddit and various forums, with many pointing fingers at the latest Nvidia driver branch as the common denominator.

(Image credit: Steam)

(Image credit: Steam)

The overlap between these driver-related issues and the broader RTX 40-series instability raises the question whether Nvidia’s latest driver updates may be contributing to the problems. Reports of random system crashes, unexpected BSODs, and freezing have been piling up in recent months, leaving many to wonder if Nvidia’s focus on optimizing for upcoming hardware is causing unexpected regressions in stability for its previous-gen GPUs.

Despite mounting complaints, Nvidia has yet to formally acknowledge any major issues with the 572.xx driver when it comes to older GPUs. However, the fact that game developers themselves are warning players to avoid the update suggests that the problem is more than just anecdotal. While some users have attempted troubleshooting steps such as clean driver installations and adjusting in-game settings, the most effective solution appears to be rolling back to an earlier, more stable supported driver version.

Until Nvidia issues a fix, affected users are advised by multiple devs to revert to the 566.36 driver via Nvidia’s official website. With an increasing number of users and developers highlighting these problems, it remains to be seen whether Nvidia will prioritize a swift resolution or continue focusing on ironing out wrinkles with its new RTX 50 lineup. For now, those looking for a more stable gaming experience may be better off sticking with older, proven drivers.