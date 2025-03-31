Game developers urge Nvidia RTX 30 and 40 series owners rollback to December 2024 driver after recent RTX 50-centric release issues

Rolling back to older drivers seems to be the only fix for some.

GeForce RTX 4090
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU owners continue to face system stability issues, with reports of blue screen crashes (BSODs), system instability, and game-breaking bugs. While many users have been frustrated by these problems, Nvidia’s apparent primary focus on its new RTX 50-series cards has only added to their concerns. Now, a new issue has surfaced (via Overclock3D) that may be directly linked, where PC game developers are actively warning users against installing the latest 572.xx GeForce drivers, due to performance and stability issues.

Players using RTX 40 and even some RTX 30-series GPUs have reported problems after updating to the 572.xx driver. Newly released games, including inZOI and The First Berserker: Khazan, have been particularly affected, with players experiencing stuttering or frame drops. Developers of these games have gone as far as recommending users roll back to the older 566.36 driver, released in December 2024, to restore stability. The problem has been widely discussed across Reddit and various forums, with many pointing fingers at the latest Nvidia driver branch as the common denominator.

Notes for fixing graphics issues on the newly released game The First Berserker: Khazan

(Image credit: Steam)

Notes for fixing graphics issues on the newly released game inZOI

(Image credit: Steam)

The overlap between these driver-related issues and the broader RTX 40-series instability raises the question whether Nvidia’s latest driver updates may be contributing to the problems. Reports of random system crashes, unexpected BSODs, and freezing have been piling up in recent months, leaving many to wonder if Nvidia’s focus on optimizing for upcoming hardware is causing unexpected regressions in stability for its previous-gen GPUs.

Despite mounting complaints, Nvidia has yet to formally acknowledge any major issues with the 572.xx driver when it comes to older GPUs. However, the fact that game developers themselves are warning players to avoid the update suggests that the problem is more than just anecdotal. While some users have attempted troubleshooting steps such as clean driver installations and adjusting in-game settings, the most effective solution appears to be rolling back to an earlier, more stable supported driver version.

Until Nvidia issues a fix, affected users are advised by multiple devs to revert to the 566.36 driver via Nvidia’s official website. With an increasing number of users and developers highlighting these problems, it remains to be seen whether Nvidia will prioritize a swift resolution or continue focusing on ironing out wrinkles with its new RTX 50 lineup. For now, those looking for a more stable gaming experience may be better off sticking with older, proven drivers.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • YSCCC
    Let me tell a joke...

    "AMD drivers are bad, so even if they have better C/P, we buy Nvidia" ;)

    /s
    Reply
  • Drunk Ukrainian
    YSCCC said:
    Let me tell a joke...

    "AMD drivers are bad, so even if they have better C/P, we buy Nvidia" ;)

    /s
    I'm rocking a 6800XT and damn happy about it. I'm still salty about the 3.5GB of memory in my old 970...
    Reply
  • DS426
    Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT for my wife and son are working great in inZOI. In fact, it's a surprisingly stable game considering it just launch in Early Access, so it's too bad that nVidia had to taint that for their customers.
    Reply
  • Heiro78
    YSCCC said:
    Let me tell a joke...

    "AMD drivers are bad, so even if they have better C/P, we buy Nvidia" ;)

    /s
    In the long run, it seems to be cyclical. Hopefully it doesn't go back to AMD ever again.
    Reply
  • BTM18
    I have none of these problems on my 3060 with latest drivers.
    Reply
  • YSCCC
    Heiro78 said:
    In the long run, it seems to be cyclical. Hopefully it doesn't go back to AMD ever again.
    yea by all means I believe it's a cyclic thing, ppl do mess up big times once a while, so no party is immune, but tbf, that is the dumbest arguement of driver stability to choose one over another. they arn't that far away since I recall when I try build my first ever high end 9700pro...
    Reply
  • fiyz
    YSCCC said:
    Let me tell a joke...

    "AMD drivers are bad, so even if they have better C/P, we buy Nvidia" ;)

    /s
    *Knock knock*

    Who's there?

    -a PC gamer

    Go away, us console gamers don't want your jank.
    Reply
  • Heiro78
    YSCCC said:
    yea by all means I believe it's a cyclic thing, ppl do mess up big times once a while, so no party is immune, but tbf, that is the dumbest arguement of driver stability to choose one over another. they arn't that far away since I recall when I try build my first ever high end 9700pro...
    You're saying driver stability is the dumbest reason to choose a video card? The sentence was a little confusing to me
    Reply
  • Heiro78
    fiyz said:
    *Knock knock*

    Who's there?

    -a PC gamer

    Go away, us console gamers don't want your jank.
    You mean this kind of jank, right?
    Reply
  • YSCCC
    Heiro78 said:
    You're saying driver stability is the dumbest reason to choose a video card? The sentence was a little confusing to me
    No, I mean that blindly believe one side is always better in driver quality is the dumbest reason, for a long time IME the stability are similar for at least 10 years if not more.
    Reply
