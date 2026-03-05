Nvidia reportedly working on RTX 5050 with 9GB of VRAM on a 96-bit bus, featuring 28 Gbps GDDR7 modules — RTX 5060 with cut-down GB205 GPU also planned

Moving away from 8GB GDDR6 modules.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The global component shortage is apparently affecting Nvidia — one of the catalysts of this very crisis — just as hard as other manufacturers, with the consumer segment taking the hit. Memory and chip constraints are leading the company to think of interesting new products — a new RTX 5050 with 9GB of VRAM seems to be in the works, according to leaker @Zed__Wang.

The leaker goes on to mention that Nvidia could build 12GB variants of the RTX 5050 and 5060 with 3GB GDDR7 chips, but perhaps the company isn't concerned with value maximization like that, especially not in these times. The last time a desktop GPU from Nvidia rocked a 96-bit interface was back in 2024 with the RTX 3050, so it's actually not too distant of a memory.

The rest of the specs should remain identical; the same GB207 die with 2,560 CUDA cores, built on TSMC's 5nm process, rated at 130W. Clock speed differences (if any) will become public knowledge as we near the potential release of this SKU. The RTX 5050 is one of the few GPUs that basically saw no price hikes in the past few months, only going up about $10. The only other card with the same stability was the RTX 5060.

Speaking of which, @Zed__Wang also talked about a new RTX 5060 in the works with a cut-down version of the GB205 GPU — that's the silicon that powers the RTX 5070. Apparently, Nvidia has told AIBs to focus on the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti, which has led to a shortage of GB206 dies for RTX 5060 SKUs. Since both the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti use the GB206, the chipmaker is now forced to switch gears.

Defective GB205 dies might be repurposed to fit into new PCB designs for the RTX 5060 with an 8-pin power connector. Otherwise, the RTX 5070 has a 12V-2x6 connector and the GB205 die inside features 6,144 CUDA cores — those would be reduced to 3,840 CUDA cores for an RTX 5060. Moreover, the bus width on the GB205 is 192-bit and that would also go down, to 128-bit, in order to match an RTX 5060.

