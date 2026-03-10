$500,000 gold RTX 5090 is now worth $830,000 thanks to rocketing commodity prices — Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Real Gold Edition was actually a savvy investment, worth over 50% more than at inception

Asus’ special one-off ROG Astral RTX 5090 Real Gold Edition has been a great investment, and is currently worth an estimated $834,000 based on its GPU components and scrap gold value. VideoCardz noticed this outrageous inflation in both the price of gold and premium graphics cards, highlighting the unusual phenomenon of a ‘used’ PC part skyrocketing in value.

(Image credit: Asus ROG China)

Let’s look at how we got to the $834,000 valuation for the Real Gold Edition which was auctioned off in August, after being pride-of-show at BiliBili World 2025 in China.

Starting with the relative small potatoes of the RTX 5090 GPU (review link) price. Nvidia and partners launched these halo graphics accelerator products at $1,999 and now, if they can be found in stock in the U.S., they are often listed at double that. There’s two models in stock at Best Buy, for example, and these MSI RTX 5090 and Gigabyte RTX 5090 samples are both being flogged at $3,999.

Moving on to the serious business of gold valuations, the chart embedded above shows that the price of Gold (Au) went up from about $108 per gram in August 2025 to $166 per gram today.

It was claimed that Asus’ 7.2kg Real Gold Edition graphics card included 5kg of actual gold. That means the scrap gold value of the card has risen from $540,000 to $830,000. In other words, the gold scrap value increased by $290,000, or approximately 54%.

The uplifts to both GPU and gold valuations indicate that the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Real Gold Edition would raise a sum of around $834,000 today.

(Image credit: Asus ROG China)

What about the ‘normal’ ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition?

The Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Real Gold Edition was an opulence taken to extremes re-spin of the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhabab Edition. This Middle East-marketed card looks pretty similar to the one-off, but its gold quota is style over substance, purportedly weighing in at around just 6.5g.