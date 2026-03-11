Seagate CCO says storage price hikes are ‘the new normal’ — demand enters an unprecedented ‘supercycle’ driven by AI growth

Surging memory costs are reshaping the storage industry's traditional boom-bust cycle

Seagate CCO Ban-Seng Teh said this week that memory price hikes had become "the new normal" for the storage industry, describing current market conditions as a supercycle driven by AI data center demand that shows no sign of following historical patterns of recovery.

"It's hard to tell if it will last forever," Teh told the South China Morning Post, adding that the current cycle was "very unusual because in the past we went through cycles of shortage and oversupply.”

