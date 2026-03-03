Seagate begins shipping 44TB hard drives with HAMR tech to data centers — Mozaic 4+ platform expands to 10 platters

Hard drives hit an important 44TB capacity milestone.

Seagate
(Image credit: Seagate)

Seagate has announced that it has begun shipments of its latest hard disk drives featuring a 44TB capacity to one of its partners among the leading hyperscale cloud service providers (CSPs). The new HDDs are based on the company's Mozaic 4+ platform that relies on Seagate's heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology.

Seagate's Mozaic 4+ platform uses 10 platters with up to 4+ TB capacity per platter to enable drives of up to 44TB. The drives are believed to feature a 7200 RPM spindle speed as well as conventional magnetic recording (CMR) and therefore offer predictably high performance by HDD standards: think sustained data transfer rates of around 300 MB/s, though we are speculating.

Normally, Seagate and other makers of HDDs tend to release a lineup of hard drives offering different capacity points upon formal launch. With its Mozaic 4+ platform, Seagate is changing its tactics and only formally introduce its 44TB HDD that is currently being shipped to just one hyperscaler. Other large CSPs are currently qualifying Mozaic 4+-based drives, though we do not know which capacity points we are talking about.

