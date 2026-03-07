Lock in the RTX 5070 for $599 before prices skyrocket even further — custom overclocked model is only $50 above MSRP

GPU prices are on the rise once again, largely driven by the ongoing global memory shortage. However, if you're hunting for a solid mid-range graphics card, the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC Triple Fan is available at a relatively good price of $599 on Walmart. While that’s $50 above the card’s launch MSRP, it’s still $30 cheaper than the next most affordable option currently available.

The PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC Triple Fan features a compact triple-fan design with a clean and simple all-black finish. Having a length of 11.79 inches (299.5 mm) and a 2.4-slot design, this particular GPU is SFF-ready, making it suitable for compact system builds. It packs 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, and reaches boost clock speeds of up to 2,587 MHz. With a rated power draw of up to 250W, it is recommended to use a power supply unit rated at 650W or higher.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The RTX 5070 is highly recommended for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It offers a noticeable step up over the RTX 4070, and an even bigger improvement over the RTX 3070. Since it is part of Nvidia’s Blackwell generation, users also benefit from Nvidia’s latest technologies, including Nvidia DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex 2, and Nvidia ACE, among others.

It sits right in the middle of our GPU hierarchy charts across all resolutions, including tests with ray tracing enabled. The card offers solid performance at 1440p, delivering consistent 60 FPS at maxed-out settings and respectable 4K gaming capability, especially if you don’t mind using frame generation.

At $599, the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC Triple Fan is one of the more affordable RTX 5070s that you can grab today. Pricing for this card often fluctuates, and availability depends on stock, so it’s a good idea to move quickly before the deal disappears or inventory runs out.

