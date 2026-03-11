Ambitious semiconductor enthusiast builds DIY 'class 100 cleanroom' in his garden shed — contains a plasma etcher, vacuum furnace, and even custom software-driven lithography machine

Semiconductor facilities are the super-high-tech cradles of all the tech we cherish, and an essential component of one of these ‘fabs’ is the cleanroom environment. However, a TechTuber called Dr. Semiconductor has successfully created a ‘Class 100 cleanroom’ (ISO 5) in his garden shed. Actually, he’s done quite a bit more than just make an empty cleanroom, with a set of interesting but compact chip tools already installed.

There’s a Class 100 semiconductor cleanroom inside this backyard shed. - YouTube Watch On

As the good doctor says, all the RAM, CPUs, and GPUs that PC enthusiasts covet rely on clean room facilities. Tech giants like Intel, Samsung, and TSMC will spend billions of dollars constructing their cleanroom facilities. There, they will fabricate chips “inside cleanrooms thousands of times cleaner than a hospital operating room.”

This environment is essential, as a single speck of dust can ruin a whole chip or wafer. A speck of dust is like a boulder on a landscape built from the tiniest, intricate structures. Dust can also contaminate optics and other sensitive tools in the semiconductor process chain. Despite Elon Musk's claims, smoking cigars and eating burgers in a cleanroom would definitely be regarded as a lapse in decorum, if not worse.

Article continues below