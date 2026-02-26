Lucky PC builder orders 32GB Corsair RAM kit for $300, claims they got a box of 10 worth $3,000 instead — plans to sell all the extra units to the community at pre-AI crunch prices

A Reddit user posted on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit to showcase their unexpected Corsair 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM haul. According to u/AccomplishedFan8690, they bought a single 32GB kit online for $300, but they were surprised to find an entire box arriving on their doorstep. The box contains 10 32GB kits, totalling 320GB. If we look at current pricing on Amazon for the best gaming RAM, most 32GB Corsair kits cost around $400, meaning this complete package is actually worth around $4,000 or more. With no motherboard offering that kind of DIMM support, and 32GB being the sweet spot for gaming, they won’t be able to use all 10 kits, which likely consist of a total of 20 sticks. Instead, they plan to sell the extra RAM for under the current inflated prices.

We’re unsure how this happened (or if it definitely happened), but sellers making mistakes in packing and sending orders are not unheard of. For example, a Samsung customer ordered two 9100 Pro SSDs late last year, but received 20 instead, while an Amazon customer canceled their Asus ROG Astra RTX 5080 order and just refunded, but the expensive GPU was delivered anyway. One commenter suggested that the person packing the order saw “1 box” on the order label and assumed that it was an entire box of RAM kits and not just one piece.

This would’ve been an amazing haul last year before the memory chip shortage, but given that prices have jumped by 500% in the last quarter of 2025, one could say that this is absolute gold. Some European retailers are reporting that RAM prices are slowly stabilizing, with some models even cutting prices. However, PC manufacturers continue to warn about looming price hikes, with a U.S.-based retailer saying that it will have to pass on costs to its customers once its existing inventory runs out.

The memory chip shortage is brought about by the massive demand of AI hyperscalers as they rush to build data centers to support the massive demand for compute. However, this is driven by investors pouring billions of dollars into AI, not by organic growth from customers. Some industry experts are even doubting the sustainability of all this spending, saying that there is “no way” that all these infrastructure costs can turn a profit. There really is no telling what the future will bring for RAM pricing, but in the meantime, we can just let u/AccomplishedFan8690 enjoy all that RAM and share the extra at lower prices with some of the lucky few.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or