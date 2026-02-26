Shave $150 off the bill with this 32GB DDR5-6400 RAM and Asus Rog Strix B850 motherboard bundle, just $449 — or opt for 64GB and save $210

As someone who covers and checks deals on a daily basis, I get to see the fluctuations of prices and stock levels not only as a shopper but also as a PC enthusiast. Many of the parts and components I look at, we've either reviewed or written news about, and in some cases, we even own. I can't comment on the motherboard in today's combo deal from Newegg, but I can praise the Patriot RAM included in the bundle, as I own 64GB of the stuff when I put together a 9800X3D gaming rig early last year, and the 64GB of memory has been flawless, although it did cost substantially less when I made my purchase.

Today, Newegg has two combo offerings featuring an identical motherboard and Patriot Viper Venom RAM, although they are of differing speeds and capacities. The first bundle consists of 32GB of Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6400 RAM and an Asus ROG Strix B850-A Gaming WiFi R2 motherboard for $449.99, reduced from $599.98. The second combo pairs 64GB of Patriot Viper Venom DDR5-6000 RAM and the same Asus ROG Strix B850-A Gaming WiFi R2 mobo for $749.99, marked down from $959.98.

The Asus ROG Strix B850-A Gaming Wifi R2 motherboard ($259.99 list price) is currently on sale individually for $209.99. The board supports AMD's AM5-based processors and is compatible with the latest AM5 CPUs, such as the Ryzen 7 9805X3D that was recently launched. The board uses a budget, yet feature-rich B850 chipset, with four M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0), Wi-Fi 7, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and Q-Release latches for tool-less installation of components.

The RAM on offer comes in two flavors. The first bundle uses 32GB of Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 6400MT/s memory with timings of 32-40-40-84, and a CAS latency of CL32 with a voltage of 1.40V. Our second bundle pairs the slightly slower, but doubled capacity 64GB kit of Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 6000MT/s memory with timings of 36-36-36-76, and a CAS latency of CL36 with a voltage of 1.35V.

As far as buying advice goes, the first bundle with 32GB of RAM is more than adequate for a very respectable gaming PC build, but if there is a distinct need for more RAM, then it's going to cost a further $300 for double the memory capacity. The 64GB kit is also marginally slower, but at a barely perceivable level, with both kits being in the sweet spot range for AM5 CPUs.

