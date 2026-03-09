Save an incredible $620 on this Newegg combo with an RTX 5070, 64GB DDR5 RAM and a PC case — $1,299.99 deal secures you dual-channel Corsair memory and a 3500X case alongside an Nvidia GPU for 1440p gaming

Another seriously great Newegg bundle is here to set you up with huge savings on a new gaming PC build or upgrade. You can pick up 64GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB RAM, alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 by Gigabyte, as well as a Corsair 3500X PC case, all for just $1,299.99 right now, saving you an absolutely massive $619.98 in total.

That’s an astonishing saving for these parts, which also includes a free copy of Resident Evil 9 with the GPU worth $69.99 for your trouble. It also helps you to battle against the rising RAM costs affecting the market over recent months, with the RAM sticks alone costing $1,129.99 outside of this bundle – you’re spending just $100 more for the GPU and case for your new rig.

Starting with that GPU, this Gigabyte-branded Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 is a decent, mid-tier graphics card for gaming, unleashing the latest Nvidia tech to ensure high frame rates at 1440p, with a push to 4K in some cases. 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, along with a boosted GPU clock speed of 2,625 MHz, give it a formidable performance boost over 8GB entries like the RTX 5060 and 5050, letting you push to those higher resolutions in-game.

Our GPU benchmark data confirms the assessment, too, with average frame rates at 1080p pushing over 100fps and 78fps at 1440p, both on Ultra graphics presets. If you’re thinking about 4K, this Blackwell GPU includes DLSS 4 support, including multi-frame generation, which inserts AI-generated frames into the mix to give you a noticeable frame rate increase.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A strong GPU, placed together with 64GB of fast DDR5 RAM in this Newegg bundle. The Corsair Vengeance kit includes two 32GB modules rated at 6,400 MT/s with CL32 latency. This dual-channel RAM comes in a white colorway, but with RGB lighting at the top, which you can adjust using Corsair’s iCue app. This is fast RAM with a huge amount of capacity and, given the current DRAM price crisis, a seriously good amount to score.

To finish the kit off, you’re also getting a Corsair PC case thrown in. In our Corsair 3500X ARGB review, we praised this particular model for its decent back-connect motherboard support – ideal if you want to hide the messy cabling. Like the model we tested in our review, this white variant comes with three pre-installed RS-120R ARGB fans, with a wrap-around glass front and side glass panel that gives you a full view of the inside.

64GB of fast DDR5 RAM, a 1440p-capable RTX 5070, and a gorgeous white Corsair case, all for just $1,299.99, is a deal that you aren’t going to want to miss. That enormous $619.98 saving can be spent upgrading other parts of your build, from a motherboard to a monitor, or can sit safely in your bank account. Either way, a bundle this good won’t last too long, so you'd best pick it up before it sells out.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.