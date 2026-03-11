Intel shares XeSS 3.0 SDK for game devs with 3x and 4x MFG modes — but it still hasn't followed through on its open-source promise

Intel has just published the SDK for XeSS 3.0 — the latest iteration of the company's in-house AI upscaler. XeSS 3's highlight feature is support for 3x and 4x multi-frame gen (XeMFG), similar to Nvidia's DLSS MFG available on RTX 50-series GPUs. But community developers hoping to use Intel's upscaling innovations in downstream projects will continue to be disappointed. The SDK is now available as Windows binaries on GitHub despite Intel's promise to make XeSS open-source four years ago.

Any game that already supported XeSS 2.0 will benefit from a simple upgrade process. According to Intel, devs just need to swap the old .dll files for the new ones. The in-game settings UI also needs to be updated to reflect 3x and 4x MFG options instead of just an on/off toggle like before.

Intel has continued to keep its upscaling suite closed source with version 3.0, providing no source code for streamlined injection. To be fair, this practice extends across cutting-edge upscaling tech from all vendors. While AMD has generally made FSR versions prior to 4.x available as open-source, the company has held FSR 4 much closer to the chest, including holding back an official INT8 fallback for older hardware that only exists due to inadvertently leaked source code.

Article continues below

Often, developers don't follow through with even a drop-in upgrade, in which case, access to the source code might make the community's modding efforts easier. Still, you can manually override a game's built-in XeSS framegen to support 3x and 4x modes from Intel's driver suite on Arc GPUs. But frame generation, specifically, only works in DirectX titles on Windows, not on Linux or in games using the Vulkan API.

The base upscaler — XeSS-SR (super resolution) — hasn't been majorly overhauled in XeSS 3.0, since Intel's focus with this release is multi-frame gen. Because of XeMFG being limited to only DirectX 12 Windows titles, gamers on other platforms or APIs will not benefit from XeSS 3.0 nearly as much.

Regardless of its limitations, XeSS 3.0 is a major update for Intel and brings an impressive performance bump when implemented correctly. Given the challenges that Intel has faced in driving adoption of the most recent XeSS versions with game devs, the release of this SDK is an important one for devs that might be persuaded to consider including upscaling and frame-gen tech for GPUs of all vendors.

While Intel's desktop gaming ambitions have been quiet since the launch of Battlemage products in late 2024, the latest Panther Lake mobile platform and its Arc B390 high-end iGPU are likely to reach a large number of gamers in time. Those users will rightfully expect feature support for their GPUs given the prevalence of Intel's iGPUs in laptops. We can only hope that the XeSS 3.0 SDK release spurs greater adoption of Intel's performance-boosting tech going forward.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.