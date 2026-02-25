Micron joins the 3GB GDDR7 party, introduces 36 Gbps modules for GPUs — lags behind speeds of Samsung and SK Hynix

Micron is late to the party, Samsung and SK Hynix already have 3GB modules, and Micron's is much slower than Samsung's 42.5 Gbps modules

Micron GDDR7
(Image credit: Micron)

Micron has finally joined the 3GB GDDR7 party and has officially introduced 3GB modules to compete with Samsung and SK Hynix's 3GB variants. The memory maker officially announced its larger GDDR7 version in a blog post, revealing that its new 3GB ICs operate at 36 Gbps.

The new modules are 12.5% faster than the first GDDR7 modules that hit the market, which achieved 32 Gbps of bandwidth. However, Micron's new modules are noticeably slower than Samsung's competing solutions, which can run at up to 42.5 Gbps. SK Hynix similarly has outgoing GDDR7 modules that can scale up to 40 Gbps, and is working on future models that can reach 48 Gbps.

