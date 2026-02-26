Nvidia rolls back its latest driver update — Game Ready Driver 595.59 reportedly causes fan issues on RTX 3000, 4000, and 5000-series GPUs

Nvidia just released the GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.59, which was supposed to optimize its GPUs for Resident Evil Requiem. However, ComputerBase [machine translated] reports that this has been causing issues on RTX 3000-series and newer cards, with users saying that the driver only reads a single fan on the GPUs.

While some thought third-party apps like MSI Afterburner may have been causing interference, another user reported the same problem even without Afterburner installed.

It seems that Nvidia has taken down the driver update, as it’s no longer available on the company website. However, if you’ve already upgraded to the latest driver version and are experiencing issues, you must roll back to the previous driver version. You can do this in the Nvidia App by clicking the three dots in the Drivers tab.



If you don’t have Nvidia's software installed, you can go to the Windows Device Manager app, unfurl Display adapters, and double-click on your GPU. In the properties window, click on the Driver tab and then choose Roll Back Driver. If the button is unavailable, Nvidia says that you should uninstall the GPU driver and then download and reinstall the latest available driver, which should fix the issue, as it has already removed the problematic driver from circulation.

This isn’t the first time that the company has had to deal with driver issues affecting many users. Nvidia last released an emergency fix in November 2025 after Microsoft’s KB5066835 update borked gaming performance on several titles on Windows 11 25H2 and 24H2 PCs (although this was arguably a Microsoft problem that Nvidia had to fix in a rush). RTX 30- and 40-series GPUs also ran into BSODs, system instability, and game-breaking bugs in March 2025 when the company dropped new drivers that were seemingly built for the new RTX 50-series GPUs.

AMD and Nvidia generally release drivers whenever a new major game drops to ensure that the new title will play well with their GPUs. However, this is easier said than done, especially given the nearly infinite number of hardware configurations that manufacturers need to deal with. Hopefully, the team behind Nvidia’s drivers could find the issue and have an updated release before the latest addition to the Resident Evil franchise becomes publicly available on February 27.

