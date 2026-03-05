Orico IG740-Pro 1TB SSD Review: A small budget sleeper

Tom's Hardware Verdict
The Orico IG740-Pro is a solid drive with good performance and power efficiency, but it uses older hardware in a difficult market.
Good all-around performance
Very good power efficiency
Decent capacity range
Hardware is a little dated
Orico is not a new name in the SSD game, but it’s probably better known for its portable SSDs and enclosures. Can it deliver a decent, regular M.2 SSD drive? The IG740-Pro is proof that it can – and it produces relatively good results even at just 1TB. It’s off the beaten trail, but it is worth a second look.
Orico actually sells many SSDs, but we have not had the opportunity to review any until now. The company has, on the whole, a mixed reputation with good marks for portables but more uncertainty with its regular M.2 SSDs. This is not surprising as many manufacturers are following the Kingston NV3 trend of selling budget drives with variable hardware, meaning the manufacturer will change the flash and SSD controller used multiple times in the product's lifetime. In fact, we’ve heard of the IG740-Pro coming with QLC flash at 1TB, but our sample arrived with TLC. Orico’s decent warranty – specifically, the endurance rating – backs up the idea that this is intended to be a TLC-based drive.
The good newsis that the IG740-Pro has decent performance and power efficiency. Better than expected, if anything, although in general it’s within the range of other drives in its class. It’s not quite as sporty as newer drives like the Crucial P310 and SanDisk WD Blue SN5100, but its baseline characteristics are great for a budget drive. We particularly like that we got to test a 1TB sample, as manufacturers usually focus more on the 2TB capacity. We don’t see this drive having issues in any system, thanks to how cool it runs, but if you want DRAM on your SSD or the very best performance, then it might disappoint. We also have concerns about availability and pricing for the drive, but if you catch it in stock and on sale, it should be a safe pick-up.