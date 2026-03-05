Orico IG740-Pro 1TB SSD Review: A small budget sleeper

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Orico is not a new name in the SSD game, but it’s probably better known for its portable SSDs and enclosures . Can it deliver a decent, regular M.2 SSD drive? The IG740-Pro is proof that it can – and it produces relatively good results even at just 1TB. It’s off the beaten trail, but it is worth a second look.

Orico actually sells many SSDs, but we have not had the opportunity to review any until now. The company has, on the whole, a mixed reputation with good marks for portables but more uncertainty with its regular M.2 SSDs. This is not surprising as many manufacturers are following the Kingston NV3 trend of selling budget drives with variable hardware, meaning the manufacturer will change the flash and SSD controller used multiple times in the product's lifetime. In fact, we’ve heard of the IG740-Pro coming with QLC flash at 1TB, but our sample arrived with TLC. Orico’s decent warranty – specifically, the endurance rating – backs up the idea that this is intended to be a TLC-based drive.