Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai Wi-Fi 7 gaming router review – Bringing Edge AI to the consumer router market

It seems as though artificial intelligence is invading every facet of the tech space, and no product is safe. Witness the latest Wi-Fi 7 gaming router from Asus, which goes so far as to put AI in its name: the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai. We first heard about the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai over a year ago at CES 2025, but it’s just now making its way to the retail market at the same time that Asus is talking up its Wi-Fi 8 ambitions .

What sets the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai apart from other consumer routers is its onboard Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which has its own firmware that can be updated separately. Alongside the traditional CPU, the router also features a separate Microcontroller Unit (MCU). Asus can use any combination of these chips to improve performance, reduce power consumption, and power a suite of AI-infused features.

Beyond that, the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai is also a high-performance tri-band unit, which can hang with the best Wi-Fi routers . It features a plethora of LAN ports, USB connectivity, RGB lighting, and eight adjustable antennas. All of this goodness comes at a hefty price, though: it retails for a staggering $899. Read on to see if Asus's feet-first leap into the AI gravy train is worth the effort.

Design of the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai

The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000Ai is an imposing beast of a wireless router. Its footprint is huge, dwarfing that of competitive gaming routers. It measures 13.8 x 13.8 x 8.69 inches (including the height of its antennas when fully upright).

A lot is going on with the design, with white dominating the main body and the eight antennas. There's a bit of contrasting black with vertical segments on each antenna, and a black inlay on top of the router, which sits beneath a clear plastic window. Further adding some pizazz to the design are a large vented area for cooling, a massive RGB ROG logo, and a row of status LEDs to keep you abreast of what's going on with the router at a glance. Just below the status LEDs are a WPS button and an additional button to turn off the LEDs.