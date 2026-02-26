Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF review: Feels like carbon fiber

And carbon fiber feels great.

Reviews
By published
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Wireless CF
(Image credit: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF's carbon fiber shell feels great, but you don't need to spend $200 to get performance like this.

Pros

  • +

    Feels good

  • +

    Lightweight

  • +

    Comes with carrying case

Cons

  • -

    Very expensive

  • -

    Very basic

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

There aren't many mice that cost $200 (though some flagships are starting to get close), and the ones that do are usually made of something fancy and expensive, like carbon fiber.

And the Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is exactly that — the priciest version of Corsair's Sabre v2 Pro Wireless line, with a smooth, carbon fiber shell.

Design and Comfort of the Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF

The Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is a wireless pseudo-symmetrical ultra-lightweight mouse with a carbon fiber shell. This is the priciest version of Corsair's Sabre v2 Pro — there's also a $150 version that's virtually identical save for the magnesium shell, and both the carbon fiber version and the magnesium version are building off of the original Sabre v2 Pro (which is, of course, plastic).

The Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF has a solid black carbon fiber shell with a smooth matte finish (pretty much your classic carbon fiber pattern and feel). The top shell and primary buttons are made of carbon fiber; the thumb buttons and the bottom of the mouse are plastic. I suppose it's worth pointing out that this is slightly more carbon fiber than the Asus ROG Harpe Extreme, as the Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF's sides are carbon fiber while the ROG Harpe Extreme's are textured plastic. However, the Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is heavier than the ROG Harpe Extreme, weighing 1.94 ounces (55 g) to the Harpe Extreme's 1.66 ounces (47 g). So apparently there's more than just carbon fiber under the shell.