Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF review: Feels like carbon fiber

There aren't many mice that cost $200 (though some flagships are starting to get close), and the ones that do are usually made of something fancy and expensive, like carbon fiber.

And the Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is exactly that — the priciest version of Corsair's Sabre v2 Pro Wireless line, with a smooth, carbon fiber shell.

The Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is an ultra-lightweight symmetrically-shaped wireless gaming mouse with pretty straightforward specs: Corsair's Marksman S 33K sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 33,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 750 inches per second (IPS), and can handle up to 50 G's of force; up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate (wired and wireless); 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity; and up to 120 hours of battery life (over a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a 1,000 Hz polling rate). It weighs just 1.94 ounces (55 grams), which definitely puts it in the ultra-lightweight category — it's about 5 grams lighter than our current pick for the best ultra-lightweight mouse , but it's not the lightest mouse we've tested. Oh, and it costs $199.99, which is a lot to pay for a mouse that only has five programmable buttons.

Design and Comfort of the Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF

The Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is a wireless pseudo-symmetrical ultra-lightweight mouse with a carbon fiber shell. This is the priciest version of Corsair's Sabre v2 Pro — there's also a $150 version that's virtually identical save for the magnesium shell, and both the carbon fiber version and the magnesium version are building off of the original Sabre v2 Pro (which is, of course, plastic).