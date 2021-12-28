Orico Launches Portable SSD with Fingerprint Scanner

Orico has introduced its new inexpensive portable SSDs with biometric security in the form of an embedded fingerprint sensor. The new drives feature the performance of SATA SSDs and are compatible with all PCs and some tablets released since 2009. ]

The key selling point of these new drives is, of course, their fingerprint scanner that works in tandem with special encryption software (which uses AES-256 technology) to prevent unauthorized access to the drive's content. The application is compatible with Windows (7 or later), MacOS, Linux, and Android, so you can use the SSD with all PCs and tablets (or even smartphones) released since 2009.

Set to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, Orico's Fen 300-series portable SSDs feature a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) interface as well as a maximum sequential read transfer rate of 520 MB/s, reports TechPowerUp.

Orico's external SSDs with a fingerprint reader come in an aluminum enclosure that not only protects the mSATA drive inside but also serves as a cooling system for the guts of the SSD. The drive measures 90×55×9.7 mm.

(Image credit: Orico)

Nowadays there are a lot of USB flash drives with biometric or other kinds of protection. But when it comes to external SSDs (which tend to feature higher capacities and therefore may store more confidential information), there are few models with advanced security capabilities. In many cases, drive that store private data are transported without any protection, which means additional risks. Orico's portable SSDs partly solve this problem, even though some will prefer drives that don't require a program that has to be installed before using an SSD.

(Image credit: Orico)

Traditionally, storage devices with sophisticated security come at a hefty premium, but this is not the case with Orico's SSDs — the 256GB version is $79.99, the 512GB variant should cost $99.99, and the 1TB model is priced at $159.99.