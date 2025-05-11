Sabrent's USB Type-C M.2 SSD Enclosure reduced to just $22 at Amazon

Make your favorite M.2 NVMe or M.2 SATA SSD plug-and-play.

(Image credit: Sabrent, Amazon)

The Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C M.2 SSD Enclosure is now available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices to date, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. This handy little gadget fits spare M.2 SSDs and allows them to operate as a plug-and-play device. It has a recommended price of $39, but it recently snuck down to just $22.

If the enclosure looks appealing, but you're not sure what SSD to put inside, refine your specific needs regarding metrics like capacity and speed, then check out our list of the best SSDs to see which ones we personally recommend. Alternatively, this enclosure might be a good choice for that spare M.2 SSD you have in a drawer.

Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C M.2 SSD Enclosure: now $22 at Amazon (was $39)

You can turn any SSD into a plug-and-play device using this enclosure from Sabrent. It connects using a USB 3.2 Type-C to Type-C interface and can support 10Gbps speeds.

The enclosure has a 4.5 x 1.24 x .5in form factor and is made using aluminum alongside an ABS plastic frame. Sabrent boasts of a tool-free installation, that makes it easy to pop your SSDs in and out as needed. All you need to do is press a small button, open up the enclosure like a clamshell. Then insert your M.2 NVMe or M.2 SATA drive, clip the clamshell back shut, and hook it up to your PC or Mac for data transfer.

Sabrent confirms compatibility for is USB 3.2 Type-C M.2 SSD Enclosure in M.2 sizes as small as 2242 all the way to up 2280. Under optimal conditions, depending on the USB port you connect to, it's capable of reaching speeds as high as 10 Gbps. For a slight sacrifice in performance, you can also use the enclosure with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 ports.

We're not sure for how long this deal will be offered, but you can check it out over at the Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C M.2 SSD Enclosure product page at Amazon.

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs.

