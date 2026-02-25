Razer Iskur V2 NewGen gaming chair review: A much-needed ‘cooler’ update to an already solid chair

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I reviewed the Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair and its cheaper sibling — the Iskur V2 X — last year. Today, Razer is expanding the range with the Iskur V2 NewGen, which is just a minor update to the Iskur V, despite “NewGen” being tacked on to the end of the product’s name.

At first glance, there's not much of a difference between the Iskur V2 and the Iskur V2 NewGen. However, Razer says that the latter includes a second-generation EPU leather with so-called “CoolTouch” technology and a new inner foam design. Both upgrades should go a long way towards fixing one of the main issues I had with the original Iskur V2.

Razer Iskur V2 NewGen Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Upholstery Eco Sustainable Gen-2 EPU Leather Total Height (with base) 50.7 to 54.7 inches / 129 to 139 cm Floor to Seat Height 17.1 to 21 inches / 43.5 to 53.5 cm Armrest Adjustments 4D Recline Backrest adjustability 90 - 152 degrees Backrest Length 33.5 inches / 85 cm Backrest Width (Shoulder Level) 21.3 inches / 54 cm Seating Area Width (total) 15.7 inches / 40 cm Seating Area Depth 17.7 inches / 45cm Armrest Width 4.11 inches / 10.4 cm Armrest Depth 10.6 inches / 26.8 cm Armrest Height (from floor) 25 to 33.9 inches / 63.5 to 86.1 cm Castors 2.36 inches / 6 cm PU Max Recommended Weight 299 lbs / 136 kg Weight 60.8 lbs / 27.6 kg Warranty 3 years MSRP / Price at Time of Review $649 Release Date Available Now

Razer Iskur V2 NewGen Design

As I mentioned in the intro, the Iskur V2 NewGen looks nearly identical to its predecessor. But there are some slight differences if you look closely. The first is that the Iskur V2 has a carbon-fiber-style pattern on the EPU leather that runs along the outer edges of the seatback and seat base. Basically, this is the area between the two green stitching lines on the chairs. On the Iskur V2, the EPU has the same grain as the rest of the seating surfaces. It’s a minor change, and one that doesn’t really affect performance – it’s also something that you won’t notice while sitting in the chair.

Rubbing my hand over the seating surfaces, the materials felt identical to the touch, but there are unseen changes — according to Razer. The company says the Gen-2 EPU leather has higher thermal effusivity, which is a fancy way of saying it stays cooler to the touch during extended gaming sessions. Razer also says that its PU leather is 13x more durable than traditional PU leather. Additionally, there are so-called “CoolTouch” fibers embedded into the seating surfaces to help regulate temperatures. There are still no perforations in the seating surfaces.