Finding the best gaming chair for you is a challenge, but Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in gaming chair testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest gaming chairs, including news and reviews. You can also head to our best gaming chairs page for in-depth buying advice.
Best Gaming Chairs 2025
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated
These are the best gaming chairs we've tested, from budget seats to big and tall thrones.
Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair Review: Attractive, well-built, with glorious lumbar support
By Brandon Hill published
Razer’s Iskur V2 is a bit on the pricier side, but its high level of configurability and lumbar controls are top-notch.
Steelcase Karman High Back Review: Adaptable frame, now with a headrest
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
For neck and shoulder support you didn't know you needed.
Secretlab's Titan Evo gaming chair discounted for Presidents' Day
By Stewart Bendle published
Deals Grab a new gaming chair from Secretlab in this Presidents' Day deal.
Razer's PC-adjacent CES lineup includes a monitor stand, lights, and a chair with integrated heating and cooling
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Razer announces a Chroma-infused monitor stand, standalone lights, and showed off a cooling/heating chair concept at CES 2025.
Fractal Refine Review: Comfortably refined
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Fractal Design is branching out into gaming furniture with its first chair, the Refine. It’s a surprisingly well-built blend of racing-style gaming chairs and task chairs.
Introduce Herman Miller to your gaming setup with this awesome Black Friday chair deal and save $223
By Stewart Bendle published
Black Friday bargains bring you a 25% discount off this Herman Miller gaming chair.
Be prepared for extreme productivity and Judgment Day with the Gatling Battlestation
By Sunny Grimm published
Cluvens releases its 2024 model of the Gatling Battlestation, providing new upgrades and improvements to its flagship zero-gravity chair.
Steelcase Karman Review: Surprisingly Adaptable
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Steelcase's Karman is a comfortable mesh task chair with a weight-activated frame that moves with your body and adapts to your posture.
