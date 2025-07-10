Gaming Chairs

Finding the best gaming chair for you is a challenge, but Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in gaming chair testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest gaming chairs, including news and reviews. You can also head to our best gaming chairs page for in-depth buying advice.

Cooler Master Hybrid 1

Best Gaming Chairs 2025

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated

These are the best gaming chairs we've tested, from budget seats to big and tall thrones.

Razer Iskur V2

Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair Review: Attractive, well-built, with glorious lumbar support

By Brandon Hill published

Razer’s Iskur V2 is a bit on the pricier side, but its high level of configurability and lumbar controls are top-notch.

Steelcase Karman High Back

Steelcase Karman High Back Review: Adaptable frame, now with a headrest

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

For neck and shoulder support you didn't know you needed.

Tech Deals

Secretlab's Titan Evo gaming chair discounted for Presidents' Day

By Stewart Bendle published

Deals Grab a new gaming chair from Secretlab in this Presidents' Day deal.

Razer monitor stand and chroma lighting

Razer's PC-adjacent CES lineup includes a monitor stand, lights, and a chair with integrated heating and cooling

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Razer announces a Chroma-infused monitor stand, standalone lights, and showed off a cooling/heating chair concept at CES 2025.

Fractal Refine

Fractal Refine Review: Comfortably refined

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Fractal Design is branching out into gaming furniture with its first chair, the Refine. It’s a surprisingly well-built blend of racing-style gaming chairs and task chairs.

Real Deals

Introduce Herman Miller to your gaming setup with this awesome Black Friday chair deal and save $223

By Stewart Bendle published

Black Friday bargains bring you a 25% discount off this Herman Miller gaming chair.

Cluvens Gatling Battlestation zero-gravity chair

Be prepared for extreme productivity and Judgment Day with the Gatling Battlestation

By Sunny Grimm published

Cluvens releases its 2024 model of the Gatling Battlestation, providing new upgrades and improvements to its flagship zero-gravity chair.

SteelCase Karman

Steelcase Karman Review: Surprisingly Adaptable

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Steelcase's Karman is a comfortable mesh task chair with a weight-activated frame that moves with your body and adapts to your posture.

cooler master dyn x

Racing simulators are about to get next-level

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Both Cooler Master and Thermaltake showed off racing simulator cockpits at CES 2024.

