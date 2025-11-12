Secretlab's Black Friday gaming chair sale starts now, up to $249 off select products — sale includes desks and accessories

Black Friday hits Secretlab as it kicks off its biggest sales event of the year. Running from November 12 to December 5, 2025, Secretlab's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are now in effect. Now's the chance for you to pick up one of Secretlab's highly popular gaming chairs, such as the very latest Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen, and save a chunk of cash. A host of chairs, standing desks, and accessories will be on sale at their lowest prices, direct from Secretlabs, and will also include free shipping to most states.

Chairs like the Secretlab Titan Evo have often appeared on our list of the best gaming chairs, offering all-day comfort and support to PC users, whether it's gaming, studying, or work-related; we often spend hours sitting at the computer. You can now also get your hands on the latest sit-to-standing desks with the likes of the Secretlab Magnus Evo and Magnus Pro.

The best part about Secretlab's Black Friday sales is that its products typically command a high price —maybe not as high as a new Herman Miller, but substantial enough to put a large dent in your wallet. Grabbing a great Black Friday deal can help take the sting out of a new chair purchase.

Secretlab Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals