Over-the-top Warhammer 40K edition gaming chair on sale, flagship gaming chair for under $600

If you've already got a nice setup going with a solid PC and peripherals, the next step in the upgrade path is your furniture essentials. A good table and chair can change how you interact with your computer, making it more pleasant to work (or game) on it for longer periods. What you sit on, in particular, is imperative to your health too, since it dictates your posture. To ensure your spine's longevity in style, we've scoured the web for a killer deal — Secretlab's Titan Evo Warhammer 40K Ultramarines Edition is on sale for just $594 right now, offering a decent $70 discount from its list price.

Now, almost $600 is certainly not "cheap" for a butt-rester, but the Titan Evo is Secretlab's best-selling, premium gaming chair. It usually retails for $580 itself, but with the discount, you can get the Warhammer 40K special edition for almost that price. Secretlab spares no expense decking this bad boy out, upholstered with blue leatherette all around with gold accent stitching running along the sides, mirroring Ultramarine armor. There's a big Ultima chapter sigil on the back and a Macraggian Aquila at the front, both embroidered so you can never stop repping the faction. There are even more details scattered throughout, like a purity seal accessory that's a skull; the takeaway is that this is not just a surface-level collab —it's unabashed nerd territory.

As for the chair itself, it's made out of metal and has memory foam everywhere. There are over 50,000 reviews on Secretlab's site alone, averaging out to 4.9/5 stars. We recommend it in our own best gaming chair roundup, praising it for its generous recline, comfy armrests and headrest, and spacious seat. The regular-size version on sale can support up to 285 pounds and extends to 6 feet 2 inches to accommodate most people. The seat is plenty wide at 18.5 inches, and the backrest measures around 33.5 inches. You get all the features you need, like lumbar support, adjustable armrest, tilt — all backed up by a 3-year warranty.

