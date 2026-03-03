Intel Chairman Frank Yeary retires, Craig Barrat to become the new chairman of the Board of Directors

Craig Barrat to become new chairman of Intel.

Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel late on Tuesday announced that its board of directors had elected Dr. Craig H. Barratt as independent chairman, who will assume his role in mid-May after the company's Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. Craig H. Barratt, who has an engineering background, will replace Frank D. Yeary, who will retire from Intel's BoD after spending around 17 years there.

Barrat replaces Frank D. Yeary, who has a financial background and who once tried to split Intel into products and manufacturing companies and then get rid of the company's manufacturing assets. Instead of splitting Intel, Craig H. Barratt seems to envision the company as an integrated devices manufacturer with rigorous execution.

"With a stronger balance sheet, meaningful progress across our roadmap — including Intel 18A and 14A — and a clear path forward under Lip-Bu, this is the appropriate time for me to step down as chair and from the board and transition leadership to a new independent chair,” said Yeary.

