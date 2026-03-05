Go beyond the review with Bench, the deepest consumer hardware benchmarking database on the internet — compare hundreds of products across a range of categories

In 2025, we introduced Tom's Hardware Premium, an even deeper dive into the world of tech and DIY computing, which you can access through our website for a small fee. While that includes exclusive news analysis, features and hardware roadmaps, the Premium offering also sports a large database of benchmark test results, named Bench.

Bench is a performance analysis tool that gives you deeper access into how a given product performs in real-world and synthetic benchmarks. Using it, you can compare two different products in a given category, offering you the ability to view benchmark data between products with a simple click.

Bench is a Tom's Hardware Premium exclusive feature, and you can get access to it — as well as everything THP has to offer — by subscribing now for as little as $3 a month.

Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription: $29 at tomshardware.com Don’t miss out on Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29: daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.

With that out of the way, here's a sneak preview at what you can expect when subscribed. Let's take a look at a CPU comparison table to kick things off. Let's pit the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D against Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K.

First, all I have to do is hit the compare tab and select the category, which spans CPUs, GPUs, Laptops, Monitors, and SSDs. Once we're in the CPU category, we can select the two products. Then you'll see a comparison between all of the data points we recorded for those two CPUs in alphabetical order.

Image 1 of 3 First, we select the category. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Once the products are selected, you can scroll through benchmarks. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) There is a wealth of data to browse through. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As well as the comparison tool, Bench offers tables of data per category. So, if you're looking to see which part performs the best in a certain workload, you can do that too.

For the next example, we're going to pick out a specific GPU workload and see which consumer graphics card performs best in that scenario. Let's take the Sony hit God of War: Ragnarok. If you are building a mid-range system, then 1440p or QHD is a good spot to select for this benchmark. Since we're focused on the mid-range, let's take a look at the middle of the table. Here, we can see that the Radeon 9060 XT is faster than Nvidia's RTX 5060. These two GPUs hit around the same price point, so if I were a God of War fanatic looking to save, that would be my pick.