AMD details Ryzen AI 400 desktop with up to 8 cores, Radeon 860M graphics — APUs won’t be available as boxed units, only in OEM systems

After teasing desktop Ryzen AI 400 processors at the beginning of the year, AMD has finally provided details on its new (but slim) desktop product stack. Previously known as “Gorgon Point,” the desktop range shares DNA with the Ryzen AI 400 mobile lineup, carrying the same Zen 5 CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics with a focus on power efficiency over peak performance. AMD is offering two variations of the processors, one with the PRO designation for enterprise and another without it, but neither will be available as boxed retail units. At this time, they’ll only show up in OEM systems.

The desktop lineup features three processors and six total SKUs. For each chip, AMD is offering 65W and 35W versions, again showcasing how similar these chips are to AMD’s mobile offerings. The top-end Ryzen AI 7 450G comes with eight Zen 5 cores, 16 threads, a boost clock of 5.1 GHz, 24MB of cache, and Radeon 860M graphics with eight RDNA 3.5 CUs. There are two six-core offerings with the 440G and 435G, which only differ in maximum boost clock and cache amount. Both include Radeon 840M graphics with four RDNA 3.5 CUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Cores / Threads Frequency (Base / Boost) Cache (L2 + L3) NPU TOPS Graphics (CUs) TDP Ryzen AI 7 450G / 450GE 8 /16 2 GHz / 5.1 GHz 24MB 50 Radeon 860M (8 CUs) 65W / 35W Ryzen AI 5 440G / 440GE 6 / 12 2 GHz / 4.8 GHz 22MB 50 Radeon 840M (4 CUs) 65W / 35W Ryzen AI 5 435G / 435GE 6 / 12 2 GHz / 4.5 GHz 14MB 50 Radeon 840M (4 CUs) 65W / 35W

AMD is using a 65W TDP for these chips, and the 35W versions are noted with an “E” suffix (i.e. Ryzen AI 7 450GE). Otherwise, the specs are identical, from the core counts and iGPU to the maximum boost clock speeds.

The differentiator compared to AMD’s other consumer chips is the 50 TOPS NPU, earning them Microsoft’s Copilot+ certification. The silicon here, including the NPU, GPU, and CPU, is identical to the mobile Ryzen AI 400 lineup. The 450 on desktop is identical to the 450 on mobile, short of the power limit and form factor. As with all Zen 5 chips, Ryzen AI 400 desktop CPUs slot into the AM5 socket.