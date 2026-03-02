AMD details Ryzen AI 400 desktop with up to 8 cores, Radeon 860M graphics — APUs won’t be available as boxed units, only in OEM systems

Still holding out hope for Ryzen 9000G.

Desktop Ryzen AI 400 from AMD.
After teasing desktop Ryzen AI 400 processors at the beginning of the year, AMD has finally provided details on its new (but slim) desktop product stack. Previously known as “Gorgon Point,” the desktop range shares DNA with the Ryzen AI 400 mobile lineup, carrying the same Zen 5 CPU cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics with a focus on power efficiency over peak performance. AMD is offering two variations of the processors, one with the PRO designation for enterprise and another without it, but neither will be available as boxed retail units. At this time, they’ll only show up in OEM systems.

Ryzen AI 7 450G / 450GE

8 /16

2 GHz / 5.1 GHz

24MB

50

Radeon 860M (8 CUs)

65W / 35W

Ryzen AI 5 440G / 440GE

6 / 12

2 GHz / 4.8 GHz

22MB

50

Radeon 840M (4 CUs)

65W / 35W

Ryzen AI 5 435G / 435GE

6 / 12

2 GHz / 4.5 GHz

14MB

50

Radeon 840M (4 CUs)

65W / 35W

AMD is using a 65W TDP for these chips, and the 35W versions are noted with an “E” suffix (i.e. Ryzen AI 7 450GE). Otherwise, the specs are identical, from the core counts and iGPU to the maximum boost clock speeds.

The differentiator compared to AMD’s other consumer chips is the 50 TOPS NPU, earning them Microsoft’s Copilot+ certification. The silicon here, including the NPU, GPU, and CPU, is identical to the mobile Ryzen AI 400 lineup. The 450 on desktop is identical to the 450 on mobile, short of the power limit and form factor. As with all Zen 5 chips, Ryzen AI 400 desktop CPUs slot into the AM5 socket.