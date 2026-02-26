Trump orders Big Tech to generate its own power for AI data centers — reveals new 'ratepayer protection pledge' to curb rising electricity prices in the US

Corporations will be told to build their own power plants.

President Trump pointing
(Image credit: Getty / Andrew Harnik)

At yesterday’s State of the Union address, President Trump brought up the issue of surging power costs driven by hyper-scale AI buildouts — and proposed a solution. Announcing a new “ratepayer protection pledge,” he said companies would now be required to build their own power plants for data centers, generating and supplying their own electricity for AI workloads.

Three mile power plant being converted to run datacenters.

(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

To combat this, Washington's new plan is to ask these companies to fuel their AI ambitions by themselves. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told CNBC that "under this bold initiative, these massive companies will build, bring, or buy their own power supply for new AI data centers, ensuring that Americans’ electricity bills will not increase as demand grows."

This pledge will reportedly be signed by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, xAI, Oracle, OpenAI, and others when they visit the President in early March. Trump already unveiled the idea last month via a Truth Social post, where he ensured that Americans won't have to "pick up the tab" for data center buildouts.

